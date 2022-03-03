Former Orkney Council employee sheltering south of Kyiv as Russian tanks approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Orkney Council employee sheltering south of Kyiv as Russian tanks approach

By Craig Munro
March 3, 2022, 7:11 pm
Orkney Council Ukraine
Former Orkney Islands Council employee Ian Ward.

A former employee of Orkney Islands Council sheltering in a village south of Kyiv has said he can see missiles flying overhead from the garden.

Ian Ward has reassured his colleagues on the island that he and his wife Svetlana are safe for now, although he is stuck on the wrong side of a major river to escape to the country’s western border.

The pair fled their home of Brovary on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital on February 24, after being woken in the early hours of the morning by explosions that Mr Ward believes were targeted at the nearby international airport.

He said: “We remained in our apartment on Thursday night, but it was sleepless with the rumble of tanks and artillery columns moving north to Chernigiv to defend the city.

“We were urged to seek air raid shelter at about 03.30. On Friday we decided to leave the apartment and we drove to where we are now, we were stopped by armed police for document checks and passed troop carriers and columns of artillery.”

Smoke rises over Kyiv on Sunday February 27. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock

They arrived in the private village, which is protected by security gates, to stay with family – but Mr Ward said they are now effectively “housebound”.

He continued: “We are on the wrong bank of the Dnipro to drive to the border.

“There are big explosions in the distance from time to time. This morning while I was in the garden a missile flew overhead.”

Tragic news

On Thursday morning, the family learned that sad news that a friend had died, although they do not yet know the circumstances of his death.

Mr Ward said: “He was a fine man. What I have witnessed is appalling, personally I don’t know what the future holds.

“My greatest fears are for the people of Ukraine, the fine cities and beautiful countryside. I fear that the current situation may escalate to other countries and affect the wider world.”

The home still has internet, electricity and amenities, although there is no shower.

Mr Ward took early retirement in 2019, and settled in Brovary after working as a leisure assistant at Kirkwall Grammar School Sports Centre, night shift at Tesco and a senior meat hygiene inspector for the Food Standards Agency at Orkney Meat.

Russian oil tanker NS Champion.

He got in touch with the council to plea for the stoppage of the Russian tanker NS Champion, which was due to arrive at the island’s Flotta oil terminal on Tuesday.

After intervention by the Scottish and UK Government, the tanker was not allowed to dock and Russian vessels were blocked from all British ports – with the local authority describing Mr Ward as “delighted” by the result.

He said: “I know Ukraine would seem quite distant and vague to a lot of people in the UK until recent events.

“It is a progressive country, with a great history. There have been great improvements in infrastructure over recent years, some of the shopping malls and supermarkets rival or surpass those in the UK.

“This is a modern country.”

He added: “I hope for a better future for the world. What Putin has done is totally shocking in 2022, it is irresponsible and inhumane.”

