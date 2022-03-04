Missing Fraserburgh man Elden Donaldson found ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police confirmed a Fraserburgh man has been found “safe and well” after launching an online appeal to trace him.

Elden Donaldson was reported missing from the Fraserburgh area on March 3.

The 52-year-old was last seen getting off a bus in the Strichen area the day before.

Police launched an online appeal to those living in Strichen and surrounding areas to check any outbuildings, sheds or anywhere a person may seek shelter.

They have now confirmed that Mr Donaldson has been found “safe and well” and have thanked those who engaged with their appeal.