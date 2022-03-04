Missing Fraserburgh man Elden Donaldson found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Robertson March 4, 2022, 6:47 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 2:10 pm Police have confirmed the 52-year-old has been found "safe and well". [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police confirmed a Fraserburgh man has been found “safe and well” after launching an online appeal to trace him. Elden Donaldson was reported missing from the Fraserburgh area on March 3. The 52-year-old was last seen getting off a bus in the Strichen area the day before. Police launched an online appeal to those living in Strichen and surrounding areas to check any outbuildings, sheds or anywhere a person may seek shelter. They have now confirmed that Mr Donaldson has been found “safe and well” and have thanked those who engaged with their appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Aberdeen girl traced safe and well Two men charged after £72,000 Class A drugs found near Fraserburgh Woman, 50, seriously hurt in north-east crash Man reported missing from Aberdeen has been found