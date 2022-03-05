Aberdeenshire community rallies together to send care packages and trauma teddies to people of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire community rallies together to send care packages and trauma teddies to people of Ukraine

By Lauren Robertson
March 5, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 3:31 pm

People living across Aberdeenshire have come together in the past week to make care packages to be sent to the people of Ukarine.

Susan Emmison and Monika Uszynska have been leading the efforts in the Fraserburgh area, coordinating multiple drop-off points from a central hub in Inverallochy and organising donations as they flooded in.

A large number of volunteers and local businesses came together to help, and today they sent two trucks full of donations to the aid hub in Aberdeen.

Volunteers loading up boxes of relief packages to be sent to Ukraine. Picture by Duncan Brown.

Instead of boxing up donations as they came, they decided to make them into care packages, with different ones for men, women and children.

The packages included essentials like soap, toothbrushes and combs, with the women’s ones also containing sanitary products.

“We weren’t just putting things into a bag and chucking it onto a lorry, we had it organised into specific boxes and it was all labeled, the volunteers we’ve had have been amazing,” Ms Emmison said.

Trauma teddies and cards for children

The team wanted to make the children’s care packages special in the hopes of putting smiles on the faces of those who would receive them.

Cards and drawings from children at a local school were included in the care packages. Picture by Duncan Brown.

Local children made cards with drawings and messages of support inside, which brought a tear to the eyes everyone volunteering.

Ms Emmison said: “We were all in tears when we were reading the messages, how the kids were saying in their own way from the bottom of their hearts how they’re feeling about it.”

The packages also contained trauma teddies, all of which were knitted by 92-year-old Alice Mitchell.

‘I’ve been in that situation’

Ms Emmison is able to identify with those who have been left with nothing after fleeing Ukraine, because she herself relied on donations after losing everything in bushfires.

“In 2009 my village in Australia was burned to the ground in the Black Saturday bushfires,” she explained.

“I lost a lot of friends and people close to me. One day I owned seven properties and was a wealthy woman then the second day I was bankrupt.”

She related to how those fleeing will be feeling having lost everything, and said: “One day they’ll have been living a normal life with all of their luxuries then the next day they had nothing other than what they were standing in.

“I’ve been in that situation, I had to go to the Salvation Army to get a toothbrush, toothpaste, a comb for my hair, clothing, soap. Although the circumstances are very different, the need is similar.”

‘Emotionally exhausted but elated’

The donation effort in Inverallochy has been contributed to by many.

Volunteers who loaded the trucks with care packages on Saturday morning. Picture by Duncan Brown.

Though they later became a duo, Ms Emmison commended Ms Uszynska for being the one who started it all and brought the community together.

“She’s just wonderful, she started it all, it takes somebody to start it, people want to help but they don’t necessarily want to be the leader,” she said.

The Sutherland family, who owns Whitelink Seafoods, donated boxes, tape, lorries and staff to transport the goods to Aberdeen. Their involvement “made a massive difference” and quickened the pace of the donation efforts.

Pharmacies donated medical products and the Inverallochy gala committee gave £1,000 worth of baby formula and bottles.

Local woman Jade Koemans set up an Amazon Wishlist for people who couldn’t get to drop-off points to donate, which sent carloads of deliveries to be added to the towering piles.

Describing what it was like to watch the community pull together, Ms Emmison said: “We’re tired and emotionally exhausted by what we’re seeing but we’re elated at the same time, it’s a strange feeling.

“The adrenaline is pumping so hard with everyone coming with all this stuff, it’s so emotional, I think all of us feel like we’re doing something practical to help.”

