Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust launches Ukraine Crisis Appeal

The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust in Aberdeen has launched a crisis appeal to help the Ukrainian people following the Russian invasion.

Over a million Ukrainian refugees have fled to nations like Poland, Romania and Moldova, where they are getting supplies and support from charities.

Several organisations across the north and north-east have responded to the Ukraine crisis by appealing to the public for supplies.

These have included Blythswood Care, Grampian Training Services and Moray Supports Refugees.

There are also many places where people can drop off supplies to send to Ukraine.

The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust is seeking funds from the public to distribute to local organisations and charities that are supporting Ukraine.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ukrainian people across the world, Ukrainians in Aberdeen, and particularly those in their home country at this terrible time.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and we know how much our residents want to help so we set up a crisis appeal to do something practical.”

Mr Crockett had previously written to the Russian Ambassador in London on behalf of the people of Aberdeen condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

In response to Belarus’s role in the conflict, Mr Crockett took down the Belarusian flag that hung in the Aberdeen Town House earlier this week.

Marischal College has been lit up this week in the blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The Town House is also flying the Ukrainian flag supporting the people of Ukraine after an urgent motion at a council meeting on March 4.