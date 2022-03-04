Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust launches Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust launches Ukraine Crisis Appeal

By Ross Hempseed
March 4, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 4:04 pm
The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust in Aberdeen has launched a crisis appeal to help the Ukrainian people following the Russian invasion.

Over a million Ukrainian refugees have fled to nations like Poland, Romania and Moldova, where they are getting supplies and support from charities.

Several organisations across the north and north-east have responded to the Ukraine crisis by appealing to the public for supplies.

These have included Blythswood Care, Grampian Training Services and Moray Supports Refugees.

There are also many places where people can drop off supplies to send to Ukraine.

The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust is seeking funds from the public to distribute to local organisations and charities that are supporting Ukraine.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ukrainian people across the world, Ukrainians in Aberdeen, and particularly those in their home country at this terrible time.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and we know how much our residents want to help so we set up a crisis appeal to do something practical.”

Mr Crockett had previously written to the Russian Ambassador in London on behalf of the people of Aberdeen condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

In response to Belarus’s role in the conflict, Mr Crockett took down the Belarusian flag that hung in the Aberdeen Town House earlier this week.

Marischal College has been lit up this week in the blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The Town House is also flying the Ukrainian flag supporting the people of Ukraine after an urgent motion at a council meeting on March 4.

