Aberdeen nightclub to host rave exclusively for under-18s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kids and teenagers in Aberdeen will have the chance to get their first experience of clubbing – albeit alcohol-free – at a special event next month.

The Under’s Rave, organised by city DJ and promoter Mark Paterson, will bring those aged under 18 into The Tunnels for a night very different from the typical school disco.

Music will be provided by 13 and 15-year-old students from the Torry-based Aberdeen DJ Academy, as well as the school’s head tutor Dylan McPhee.

While the music, lights and sound system will be exactly the same as a standard club night, safety will be ramped up with the assistance of physical and mental first-aiders as well as qualified security staff.

Mr Paterson said: “Since Covid, I was noticing more of a gap with young people coming out.

“It got me thinking about what is actually on offer for people under 18 in the city, and that’s when I discovered that there is actually no offering.

“It’s to give them that experience of a club, without any alcohol, and introduce them to that environment and that culture so by the time they get to 18, they’ve had a teaser of it and are a bit more wise for when they do go out – they know how to manoeuvre and how to enjoy themselves.”

He said “quite a few” tickets had already been sold for the April 16 event, despite promotion having not properly kicked off.

Opportunity for aspiring DJs

Both Mr Paterson and Mr McPhee said they hope the night would be as enjoyable for those behind the decks as those taking in the music.

After deciding under-18s in the city needed a club night, Mr Paterson approached James Campbell – who co-founded Aberdeen DJ Academy with Ronnie Pacitti in 2020 – and asked if he could recommend any of his students to provide a soundtrack.

He was passed over to Mr McPhee, and Jessie Anderson, 13, Kyle McGregor, 15, and Jay Masson, 15, were selected to play sets at the first event.

Other students will play the following event on May 27, before the Under’s Rave takes a pause over the summer holidays.

Mr Paterson said the industry is “renowned for being quite closed” and difficult to break into, so he was keen to help the young people out.

Mr McPhee added: “There’s been nothing in the city like this for under-18s for years, back maybe 10 years ago when I was under 18.

“So when he pitched it to me, I was like, absolutely, let’s get this sorted.

“Which is brilliant, cause it gives the kids something to look forward to but also prepares them for when they’re hitting 18 and going to nightclubs, they know how to act and it gives them that bit of experience beforehand.”

Tickets and more details can be found at this link.