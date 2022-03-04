Aberdeen nightclub to host rave exclusively for under-18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen nightclub to host rave exclusively for under-18s

By Craig Munro
March 4, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 6:09 pm
The Tunnels, where the event will take place on April 16. Picture by Paul Glendell
The Tunnels, where the event will take place on April 16. Picture by Paul Glendell

Kids and teenagers in Aberdeen will have the chance to get their first experience of clubbing – albeit alcohol-free – at a special event next month.

The Under’s Rave, organised by city DJ and promoter Mark Paterson, will bring those aged under 18 into The Tunnels for a night very different from the typical school disco.

Music will be provided by 13 and 15-year-old students from the Torry-based Aberdeen DJ Academy, as well as the school’s head tutor Dylan McPhee.

While the music, lights and sound system will be exactly the same as a standard club night, safety will be ramped up with the assistance of physical and mental first-aiders as well as qualified security staff.

Mr Paterson said: “Since Covid, I was noticing more of a gap with young people coming out.

Mark Paterson, right, with Sean Moggach. The pair form a DJ duo named All Night Passion.

“It got me thinking about what is actually on offer for people under 18 in the city, and that’s when I discovered that there is actually no offering.

“It’s to give them that experience of a club, without any alcohol, and introduce them to that environment and that culture so by the time they get to 18, they’ve had a teaser of it and are a bit more wise for when they do go out – they know how to manoeuvre and how to enjoy themselves.”

He said “quite a few” tickets had already been sold for the April 16 event, despite promotion having not properly kicked off.

Opportunity for aspiring DJs

Both Mr Paterson and Mr McPhee said they hope the night would be as enjoyable for those behind the decks as those taking in the music.

After deciding under-18s in the city needed a club night, Mr Paterson approached James Campbell – who co-founded Aberdeen DJ Academy with Ronnie Pacitti in 2020 – and asked if he could recommend any of his students to provide a soundtrack.

He was passed over to Mr McPhee, and Jessie Anderson, 13, Kyle McGregor, 15, and Jay Masson, 15, were selected to play sets at the first event.

Other students will play the following event on May 27, before the Under’s Rave takes a pause over the summer holidays.

Ronnie Pacitti and James Campbell, who founded the Aberdeen DJ Academy.

Mr Paterson said the industry is “renowned for being quite closed” and difficult to break into, so he was keen to help the young people out.

Mr McPhee added: “There’s been nothing in the city like this for under-18s for years, back maybe 10 years ago when I was under 18.

“So when he pitched it to me, I was like, absolutely, let’s get this sorted.

“Which is brilliant, cause it gives the kids something to look forward to but also prepares them for when they’re hitting 18 and going to nightclubs, they know how to act and it gives them that bit of experience beforehand.”

Tickets and more details can be found at this link.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal