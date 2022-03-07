One reported dead after Peterhead-based trawler lost off Norway coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has reportedly died while seven others were rescued after a trawler capsized in seas around Norway.

The Peterhead-based 24-metre Njord got into difficulty in the North Sea, about 100 nautical miles west of Stavanger.

It is understood that three crew members were picked up by rescue helicopter and transferred to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen.

One of the crew was pronounced dead.

Another five crew were picked up and taken to safety.

UK Coastguard received ‘distress alert’

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “At 1.49pm yesterday March 6 HM Coastguard received a distress alert from an EPIRB (Emergency Positioning Indicating Radio Beacon) from a UK flagged fishing vessel.

“The EPIRB gave a position in the Norwegian search and rescue region.

“The Norwegian Coast Guard was contacted and confirmed it had also received the alert and a helicopter had been sent.

“The upturned vessel was located and all eight crew were recovered.

“Three of the crew were taken to hospital by helicopter, the other five crew members were taken on board an offshore support vessel and taken to Stavanger.”

The other five people were picked up by the Olympic Challenger, an oil industry offshore vessel, which had responded to the Mayday relay issued by rescue services calling on vessels nearby to assist.

A Norwegian Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesman said: “When we were alerted we sent out resources and found eight people standing on the keel of the capsized fishing vessel.

“Three were taken into a search and rescue helicopter and five people were picked up by boat after we issued a Mayday relay.”

Records of port calls shows the vessel appears to have departed Peterhead on Saturday March 5 around noon.

The trawler is currently registered in England, and is a member of the National Federation of Fisheries Organisations (NFFO).

The Njord is a white-fish trawler, and was previously registered in Shetland, using the names Guardian Angell and then Courageous.

The vessel was built in 1992 at the Campbeltown Shipyard.

