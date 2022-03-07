One reported dead after Peterhead-based trawler lost off Norway coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One reported dead after Peterhead-based trawler lost off Norway coast

By Louise Glen
March 7, 2022, 9:11 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 1:04 pm
A man has reportedly died while seven others were rescued after a trawler capsized in seas around Norway.

The Peterhead-based 24-metre Njord got into difficulty in the North Sea, about 100 nautical miles west of Stavanger.

It is understood that three crew members were picked up by rescue helicopter and transferred to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen.

One of the crew was pronounced dead.

Another five crew were picked up and taken to safety.

UK Coastguard received ‘distress alert’

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “At 1.49pm yesterday March 6 HM Coastguard received a distress alert from an EPIRB (Emergency Positioning Indicating Radio Beacon) from a UK flagged fishing vessel.

“The EPIRB gave a position in the Norwegian search and rescue region.

“The Norwegian Coast Guard was contacted and confirmed it had also received the alert and a helicopter had been sent.

“The upturned vessel was located and all eight crew were recovered.

“Three of the crew were taken to hospital by helicopter, the other five crew members were taken on board an offshore support vessel and taken to Stavanger.”

The other five people were picked up by the Olympic Challenger, an oil industry offshore vessel, which had responded to the Mayday relay issued by rescue services calling on vessels nearby to assist.

A Norwegian Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesman said: “When we were alerted we sent out resources and found eight people standing on the keel of the capsized fishing vessel.

“Three were taken into a search and rescue helicopter and five people were picked up by boat after we issued a Mayday relay.”

Records of port calls shows the vessel appears to have departed Peterhead on Saturday March 5 around noon.

The trawler is currently registered in England,  and is a member of the National Federation of Fisheries Organisations (NFFO).

The Njord is a white-fish trawler, and was previously registered in Shetland, using the names Guardian Angell and then Courageous.

The vessel was built in 1992 at the Campbeltown Shipyard.

More to follow.

