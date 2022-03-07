Council tax to rise but residents spared worst as Aberdeen budget is decided

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors voted to spare Aberdeen from controversial cost-saving measures as they decided a “budget for the people” today.

Officers last week suggested a series of price increases that sparked concern among families already struggling with a cost of living crisis.

They put forward a possible hike in parking permits from £60 to £350 for some city centre residents, and increasing charges for collecting garden waste from £30 to £50.

School meals could also have shot up, while free fruit and milk were on the chopping block and some crossing patrollers made redundant.

But councillors swatted aside the unpopular proposals as they met this afternoon to discuss ways of saving about £30 million.

Under-threat public toilets and libraries were spared the axe too, and Pets Corner at Hazlehead Park will remain open.

And there was some further welcome news for Aberdonians, with a £1m fuel poverty fund to support those “left out of national schemes”.

However, council tax will be going up by 3% to help the authority make ends meet.

Plan to make juggling household finances ‘easier’

The Conservative and Aberdeen Labour administration said their budget would offer a reprieve from recent hardships.

Finance convener Ryan Houghton said: “After the year we’ve had, residents deserve a break.

“And by pegging charges at current levels, we can make their budgeting a little easier.”

Opposition’s alternative vision

The SNP group responded with an alternative budget they argued would go further to “protect households”.

They proposed that council tax should increase only by 2.2%.

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said their more modest hike would add up to an extra £1m “in people’s pockets”.

How the 2.2% increase would affect households compared to the agreed 3%

However, the administration’s paper was voted through with 22 supporters compared to the Nationalists’ 19. Four councillors abstained from the final vote.

It wasn’t quite sighs of relief all round though…

Sport Aberdeen to be hit with 5% cut

One crucial difference between the SNP and administration budgets was in support for Sport Aberdeen.

The body runs more than 20 sporting facilities across the city, and will have its funding slashed by £274,000.

The SNP group’s ill-fated financial plan recommended a 5% rise in support.

Aberdeen Performing Arts will suffer a 5% cut too, meaning a loss of £49,00.

However, Mr Houghton said continuing a £400,000 culture fund would “protect great events like Spectra and Granite Noir”.

Visit Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen Sports Village emerged from the meeting unscathed.

Bid to remove brown bin costs altogether rejected

The administration and SNP both dismissed the notion of increasing an annual brown bin collection fee from £30 to £50.

But the Liberal Democrat group, for a long time the most vocal about the so-called “garden tax”, went a step further.

Leader Ian Yuill moved plans to “abolish” the charge altogether.

He was backed by colleagues Steve Delaney and Martin Greig. But the three men were the only councillors to vote in favour of the alternative Lib Dem budget.

Good news for Pets Corner fans as Aberdeen budget is decided

Last week, officers suggested that the council could save £55,000 by closing the popular Pets Corner at Hazlehead Park.

In setting out the administration budget, Mr Houghton was quick to alleviate any concerns about its future.

The SNP also made sure to set aside cash to maintain the attraction, saying it had proven a welcome refuge for youngsters when it reopened following lockdown.

How will fuel poverty fund work?

The local fuel fund comes in response to the Scottish Government’s council tax rebate to help certain sections of the population contend with rocketing fuel prices.

The administration believes this does not go far enough, leaving people in higher band properties still at risk.

Announcing the Aberdeen Fuel Poverty Assistance fund, Mr Houghton said: “Having a large house does not mean a large income.

“Many of our elderly and vulnerable find themselves unable to heat their own homes.”

He added: “The Aberdeen Fuel Poverty Assistance Fund will provide support to over 6,000 households in Aberdeen. It is the right thing to do.”

He was seconded by council leader Jenny Laing, who then ruled out imposing the many contentious measures mooted last week.

What else was agreed?

The council voted to plough £250,000 into lighting upgrades at the historic St Nicholas Kirkyard.

It comes as part of efforts to make Union Street a more attractive place.

The Berryden Corridor road improvement scheme and demolition of the old Milltimber school also feature in the spending plans.

And a “fly-tipping hit squad” set up in Tillydrone will be expanded across the city.

Could Aberdeen budget measures decided today be undone?

The meeting comes at a time when the future of the city is up in the air.

During a stormy meeting last week, plans to pedestrianise the city centre were tossed onto the backburner.

🧵Aberdeen Administration Budget 👇

Today in @AberdeenCC @Aberdeen_Tories moved an Administration budget that included £1 Million Aberdeen Fuel Poverty Assistance fund for those not protected by national schemes. — Ryan Houghton (@Ryan_Aberdeen) March 7, 2022

Whether the project now takes place will be dependent on the ruling administration that forms following May’s council election.

Should SNP seize power, it is possible that some of the measures they sought to impose will be brought back to the table.

More from today’s budget meeting:

Union Terrace Gardens reopening by end of April

Aberdeen to cut ties with Belarus