Two crew members rescued as fishing boat sinks off Aberdeen Harbour

Two crew members were rescued from a sinking fishing boat off Aberdeen Harbour.

Both were taken back to shore where they were checked over by the ambulance service and were reportedly “safe and well”.

Coastguard teams were alerted to a boat taking on water four miles north east of Aberdeen at around 5.45pm.

The boat sank soon after.

A spokesman from Aberdeen coastguard said: “The fishing vessel was taking on water and subsequently sank approximately four miles north east of Aberdeen.

“Two crew members on board were recovered by Aberdeen lifeboat and brought back to shore where they were checked over by Scottish Ambulance.”

The incident comes just one day after a man died due to a Peterhead-based trawler capsizing in seas around Norway.