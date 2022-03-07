Two crew members rescued as fishing boat sinks off Aberdeen Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two crew members rescued as fishing boat sinks off Aberdeen Harbour

By Lauren Robertson
March 7, 2022, 8:10 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 8:41 pm
Post Thumbnail

Two crew members were rescued from a sinking fishing boat off Aberdeen Harbour.

Both were taken back to shore where they were checked over by the ambulance service and were reportedly “safe and well”.

Coastguard teams were alerted to a boat taking on water four miles north east of Aberdeen at around 5.45pm.

The boat sank soon after.

A spokesman from Aberdeen coastguard said: “The fishing vessel was taking on water and subsequently sank approximately four miles north east of Aberdeen.

“Two crew members on board were recovered by Aberdeen lifeboat and brought back to shore where they were checked over by Scottish Ambulance.”

The incident comes just one day after a man died due to a Peterhead-based trawler capsizing in seas around Norway.

