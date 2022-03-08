Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash near Aberdeen school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman was taken to hospital after being knocked down near a Bridge of Don school in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, on Jesmond Drive near Oldmachar Academy, at around 3.50pm on Monday.

The woman was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but no further details on her condition are available.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a car around 3.50pm on Monday, 7 March.

“The pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”