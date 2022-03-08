Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash near Aberdeen school By Craig Munro March 8, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 1:05 pm The incident happened on Jesmond Drive, near Oldmachar Academy. Picture by Kami Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman was taken to hospital after being knocked down near a Bridge of Don school in Aberdeen. Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, on Jesmond Drive near Oldmachar Academy, at around 3.50pm on Monday. The woman was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but no further details on her condition are available. A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a car around 3.50pm on Monday, 7 March. “The pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom: Do you remember ‘the place where boy met girl’? Police appeal for information over crash which led to death of pedestrian Weekend court roll – armed raid over pug and alleged 145mph speeder Woman, 83, dies following early morning A98 crash