Legendary Aberdeen musician Mikey Rae to be remembered at Blue Lamp concert

Musicians mentored by renowned bassist Mikey Rae will be play a memorial concert in The Blue Lamp this weekend.

As a staple of the Aberdeen music scene for decades, Mr Rae mentored generations of talent in the Granite City.

The 65-year-old died following a battle with leukaemia last September.

Now his loved ones, including wife Pat, nephew Theo Forbes and former bandmate Simon Gall have organised a musical celebration of his life this weekend.

It will take place at The Blue Lamp, where countless jazz, blues and folk groups have played over the decades, on Sunday, March 13 from 2pm.

‘Mystery’ followed him

Mr Rae was was described by family and friends alike as a “unique talent” who managed to make an impression everywhere he went.

And there was also legend about Mr Rae’s career that many knew of but few talked about.

Mr Forbes said: “My uncle was able to light up any room he walked into, and the conversation seemed to follow him.

“He was always up for a laugh, but there was one thing that no one would speak about in front of him.

“When he was younger, as a session artist, it is said that he played bass in The Birdie Song (by The Tweets), and he thought it was so silly he just took a £50 session fee and left.”

The song went on to reach number two in the singles chart in October 1981, and the story followed the bassist for the rest of his life.

Mr Forbes added: “My uncle found fun in everything, but that song wasn’t something he found funny.

“I remember some of my best memories were taking friends round to his house and watching him play.”

Helped shape people both musically and personally

While most people knew Mr Rae for his talent with an instrument in hand, those he mentored experienced a different side to the musician.

Mr Gall said: “He was always a champion of downtrodden people either here or abroad, and that came through in his music or conversations.

“I met him while studying music at Aberdeen College. I went to a gig and saw him play bass like no one I’d ever seen before.

“I couldn’t understand how it looked so easy but made sounds that I had never heard before – I went back basically every weekend, and we got talking, from there he became a mentor, and we’d played together for the best part of 18 years.”

Mr Rae played alongside musicians such as Graeme ‘Bug’ Stephen, Davy Cattanach, Melodie Fraser, Frazer Peter King, Scott Cruickshank, Sandy Tweddale, Jani Lang, Aly Salam, Pete and Sam Lowit, all of whom will be playing this weekend in his memory.

“He opened the way for many young musicians and showed them what was possible, but he also showed us a different way of being,” Mr Gall added.

“He thought about life in a different way to most people, and that stuck with me and a lot of other people on a personal level.”

House became a ‘stopping point for musical waifs and strays’

As a well-known figure across the city, 23-year-old Mr Forbes believes the event on March 13 will be packed out and a fitting tribute.

Artists will make their way from different parts of the country, and pictures throughout Mr Rae’s life will be screened via a projector.

Mr Gall added: “Both Mickey and Pat would always have people over at the house to eat, drink or play.

“I would go round, and before me, there would have been people visiting, and as I left, others would be coming round. I came to believe that the house was a stopping point for musical waifs and strays in the very best way.”

Much of his life was defined by his love of music, but his nephew recalls the only thing that he cared for more was his wife, Pat.

Mr Forbes said: “My uncle was a big character, but when people spoke about him, it was always ‘Pat and Mike’ that they spoke of.”