Aberdeen Foyer to benefit from Scottish whisky auction that raised £2.5million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Foyer to benefit from Scottish whisky auction that raised £2.5million

By Daniel Boal
March 8, 2022, 6:55 pm
Celia Tennant, chief executive Inspiring Scotland Chris Porter, Master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers Grant Gordon, chairman of the Distillers' Charity
Celia Tennant, chief executive Inspiring Scotland Chris Porter, Master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers Grant Gordon, chairman of the Distillers' Charity

Charities across Scotland are to benefit from a £2.5million raised by the whisky industry.

The Distillers’ Charity raised the cash at an auction last year, which involved producers from across the industry donating much sought-after, one-of-a-kind bottles to go under the hammer.

To ensure the funds create a long-term impact, the Distillers’ Charity has commissioned Inspiring Scotland to co-design and manage charity partners’ Youth Action Fund programme.

One of the charity partners chosen to benefit is Aberdeen Foyer, which supports at-risk youngsters across the north-east.

‘Every young person’s life matters’

After the funds were pooled together, four initial charity partners were selected to benefit from grants.

Alongside Aberdeen Foyer, Enable Scotland, Street League and The Alcohol Education Trust will also receive a portion of the cash.

It is hoped the money will go some way to helping young people receive training, education and opportunities after so many were affected by the pandemic.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney

Deputy First Minister John Swinney congratulated those involved with the auction, and said: “The success of the auction in December and the money raised is a fantastic feat, way beyond the expectations of everyone involved in this venture.

“Raising £2.5 million, distributed through the Youth Action Fund’s charity partners with the support of Inspiring Scotland, will help make a positive and lasting difference to individuals who face challenges in reaching their full potential.

“The amount raised is reflective of the generosity and the collaborative effort of companies big and small across the Scotch Whisky industry, who have all come together to support our young people.”

Statistics released by Inspiring Scotland have suggested that around 35,000 young people in Scotland are struggling to succeed.

Chairman of the Distillers’ Charity Grant Gordon added: “The Distillers’ Charity is driven by a belief that every young person’s life matters, and a vision of a society in Scotland where young people can reach their full potential.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal