Aberdeen Foyer to benefit from Scottish whisky auction that raised £2.5million

Charities across Scotland are to benefit from a £2.5million raised by the whisky industry.

The Distillers’ Charity raised the cash at an auction last year, which involved producers from across the industry donating much sought-after, one-of-a-kind bottles to go under the hammer.

To ensure the funds create a long-term impact, the Distillers’ Charity has commissioned Inspiring Scotland to co-design and manage charity partners’ Youth Action Fund programme.

One of the charity partners chosen to benefit is Aberdeen Foyer, which supports at-risk youngsters across the north-east.

‘Every young person’s life matters’

After the funds were pooled together, four initial charity partners were selected to benefit from grants.

Alongside Aberdeen Foyer, Enable Scotland, Street League and The Alcohol Education Trust will also receive a portion of the cash.

It is hoped the money will go some way to helping young people receive training, education and opportunities after so many were affected by the pandemic.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney congratulated those involved with the auction, and said: “The success of the auction in December and the money raised is a fantastic feat, way beyond the expectations of everyone involved in this venture.

“Raising £2.5 million, distributed through the Youth Action Fund’s charity partners with the support of Inspiring Scotland, will help make a positive and lasting difference to individuals who face challenges in reaching their full potential.

“The amount raised is reflective of the generosity and the collaborative effort of companies big and small across the Scotch Whisky industry, who have all come together to support our young people.”

Statistics released by Inspiring Scotland have suggested that around 35,000 young people in Scotland are struggling to succeed.

Chairman of the Distillers’ Charity Grant Gordon added: “The Distillers’ Charity is driven by a belief that every young person’s life matters, and a vision of a society in Scotland where young people can reach their full potential.”