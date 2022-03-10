We asked Aberdeen to name their inspirational women: Here’s who you nominated!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

International Women’s Day was celebrated all around the world on Wednesday and so were some women from Aberdeen.

On Wednesday, the Evening Express asked people in Aberdeen to nominate women that they found inspiring.

We received an overwhelming response, more than 600 people got in touch with us to pay tribute to a special lady in their life.

Some had overcome great hardship, some have been an ever-present rock for loved ones but all continue to be an inspiration to others.

We asked a few mothers, daughters and friends about the women they had nominated.

‘Didn’t expect her to survive it, she certainly shouldn’t have, but she did’

Two years ago, Elaine Fraser, 66, woke up with what appeared to be a headache. It turned out the headache was actually a burst brain aneurysm which ended up resulting in several bleeds. She was in a coma for weeks.

Mrs Fraser, who lives in Bridge of Don, eventually came around and despite difficulties in mobility and some brain function changes, her daughter Andrea Fraser said she’s still mum.

Ms Fraser said: “We didn’t expect her to survive it. She certainly shouldn’t have survived it but she did.

“She shouldn’t be here, there was multiple times we were told to expect the worst and she fought through it every time.”

Despite everything she has been through, Ms Fraser says her mum “takes it all on the chin”.

She said: “She just gets up every day and she still makes everybody else laugh.

“She still continues on how she used to be and makes you laugh and she’s got all these things wrong with her but she doesn’t let it affect her. She doesn’t get down by it or things, she just keeps going.”

“She keeps everybody going she always has. She’s like the rock of our family. She’s just incredible.”

An amazing zest for life

Elizabeth Elliot described Elma Hay as genuine and lovely person who has been a farmer, police officer and nurse in her long career.

Although Mrs Hay is 90 years old, Ms Elliot said you would think she was “30 years younger”.

Mrs Hay, originally from Orkney but who now lives in Ellon, has had numerous jobs over the years. She has helped run a farm, was a policewoman, midwife and nurse and owned a taxi firm in Orkney. She is also an award-winning knitter.

Ms Elliot met Mrs Hay in Ellon where she was manager at the Red Cross charity shop up until last year. She described her as a genuine and lovely person who has a fantastic accent and is a straight talker.

Ms Elliot said that Mrs Hay is very community-minded and is always helping others. She said: “If there ever is anybody in need she would always be doing something to help them.”

When asked what she most admired about Mrs Hay, Ms Elliot said her “zest for life is just amazing”.

She added: “She lives her life to the full. She’s so resilient with all the ups and downs she’s had in her life, you know life’s for the living.”

‘She never gives up’

Hazel Robson described her daughter as someone who never gives up, never complains and always cares.

In 2020, Ashley Robson, 23, had a motorbike accident. She broke her pelvis in three places, ripped a lung and had internal bleeding. After she was discharged from hospital, she was told it would be eight to 10 weeks before she could walk again.

During the weeks when she was bedbound, Ashley would check in to see if friends and family were doing ok. Hazel Robson, 44, said Ashley was walking before even the doctors expected and it was not long before she was working again as a personal trainer and a care worker despite not being fully healed.

Her mum said she would see Ashley hobble out in the early hours of the morning on the way to work and then when she came home, she would help look after Mrs Robson who is disabled.

She still has aches and pains two years on, but Mrs Robson said Ashley never complains.

Having raced competitively since she was 12, Ashley is planning on re-entering the racing scene again this year.

Mrs Robson said: “No one thought she would get back on her bike again and she has.

“She never gives up on anything even if the odds are stacked against her. Especially with her injury, I mean the odds were stacked against her but she never gave up once.”

She added: “She works hard and she trains hard, but she also cares hard as well.”

“The fact that she never gives up on her dream, that inspires me. She makes me want to be a better person.”

‘She battles every day to be there for my dad’

Alice Smith is 82 years old and has osteoporosis, painful arthritis and is starting to lose her memory and yet she spends every day caring for her husband.

Mrs Smith went back to work at the age of 65 at Rainbow City Taxis. However, when her husband of 60 years suffered a stroke in 2014, she retired at 77 and they moved into sheltered housing.

Her husband has many health issues and after another stroke left him without the use of his left arm, Mrs Smith cared for him.

Every day she dresses, feeds and washes him. She makes sure he takes his medication and washes large amounts of laundry. Mrs Smith is often up from 6am until her husband goes to sleep.

Her daughter, Caroline Cuthill said that most days her mum is exhausted and yet Mrs Smith still cares for her husband all the time. Mrs Smith still also calls her daughter to see if she needs any help.

Mrs Smith often worries that she is losing her memory and will end up in a home like her mother did.

Ms Cuthill said: “Despite being scared and poorly she battles every day to be there for my dad who is scared himself right now. Then there she is with a cuddle and a hug for him.”