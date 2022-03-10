To be honest, Ed Byrne is out for laughs in Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To be honest, Ed Byrne is out for laughs in Aberdeen and Inverness

By Scott Begbie
March 10, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 5:15 pm
Ed Byrne brings his unique comedy to the Music Hall and Eden Court this weekend.
Ed Byrne brings his unique comedy to the Music Hall and Eden Court this weekend.

Ed Byrne is one of the rare breed of comedians who manages to provoke without being overly polemical – a tricky balancing act.

A household name, the observational comedian has been a regular on pretty much every UK TV show going – including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo and, most recently, QI and The Pilgrimage.

He is currently entertaining Scottish audiences as part of his international tour If I’m Honest, taking his self-deprecating humour and sense of injustice to Aberdeen this Saturday and Inverness on Sunday.

Ed Byrne mines middle age frustrations for laughs on his latest tour.

Funnyman Ed Byrne says he genuinely annoys himself

Ed’s show digs deep into a father’s sense of responsibility, what it means to be a man in today’s world, and whether he possesses any qualities whatsoever worth passing on to his two sons.

“I do genuinely annoy myself,” Ed says. “But the thing of your children being a reflection of you gives you an opportunity to build something out of the best of yourself – only for you to then see flashes of the worst of yourself in them.

“It’s a wake-up call about your own behaviour. I don’t think I’m being massively hard on myself.

“The fact is when you’re the bloke who is standing on the stage with the microphone, commanding an audience’s attention, you’re in a very elevated position anyway.”

Gender politics and the concept of power imbalance is something Ed readily engages with – deploying his customary comedic zeal.

Ed Byrne is looking for laughs on his If I’m Honest tour.

And he has, in the past, spoken about controversial political topics and conspiracy theories.

“I’ll admit that there are things where men get a raw deal,” he concedes. “We have higher suicide rates and we tend not to do well in divorces.

“The problem with men’s rights activists is that it’s not about speaking up for men’s rights, it’s about hating women.

“I did stuff about Trump and the Pizzagate right wing conspiracy,” he adds. “A couple of the reviewers said: ‘Oh, I would have liked to have watched a whole show of this.’

Quips on the mundane reality and frustrations of middle age

“And I think: ‘Well you might have, but the average person who comes to see me would not like to see that.’

“I like to make a point or get something off my chest, or perhaps I’m talking about something that’s been on my mind, but the majority of stuff is just to get laughs.

“People who come to see me are not political activists necessarily, they’re regular folk.

“If you can make a point to them, in between talking about your struggles with aging, or discussing your hernia operation or whatever it is, you can toss in something that does give people pause as regards to how men should share the household chores.”

In between his more serious points, If I’m Honest also includes numerous quips about the mundane realities and the frustrations of middle age.

However, age, it seems, has not withered Ed – especially now that he’s figured out how to head off ailments before they become a problem.

He insists that, while the show might have occasionally morbid aspects, it’s also not without its quietly triumphant moments.

“I thought I was being quite upbeat, talking about the small victories,” he adds. “You know, finding positivity in being able to spot when a cramp was about to happen in your leg and dealing with it before it does.

“I was very happy with myself about that.

How to get tickets to see Ed Byrne at the Music Hall and Eden Court

“You see comics who are my age and older but are still retaining a level of ‘cool’ and drawing a young crowd.

“I can’t deny that I’m quite envious of that. But there’s also something very satisfying about your audience growing old with you.”

Since the pandemic hit, and live comedy as we knew it temporarily ceased to be, Ed has done a few socially-distanced gigs as well as some virtual ones, but he cannot wait to get back on the road properly.

Ed Byrne is delighted to be back on the road with his stand-up.

“I’ll have to see what still works and what doesn’t,” he says. “I’ve missed doing stand-up the most during this lockdown.

“No one told me: ‘You’re not going to be touring for 18 months,’ or I would have planned it better.”

You can get information and tickets for Ed Byrne at the Music Hall on Saturday March 12  here and at Eden Court on Sunday March 13 here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]