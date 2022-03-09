‘Absolutely first class’: Affordable flats to be built in former Fraserburgh Academy annexe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for 16 “absolutely first class” affordable flats have been approved for an old Fraserburgh school building.

Aberdeenshire Council brought forward the vision for the former academy annexe on Dennyduff Road, which housed art and drama classrooms, to help tackle its housing waiting lists.

The former studios will be converted into one-bedroom flats.

Disused bike sheds and nearby toilet block will also be demolished in the work.

The former annexe became surplus to requirements when the art and drama departments were found space in a £2 million upgrade of the main school building.

Only one neighbour objected to the local authority’s plans, voicing concerns that the flats would overlook existing homes and increase traffic and noise.

But councillors on the Banff and Buchan area committee were unmoved by the representation, instead following planners recommendations to approve the plans.

Chairwoman Doreen Mair praised the quick turnaround in the council bringing the proposals forward, calling the work “absolutely first class” in the face of “dire need” for one-bedroom flats in Fraserburgh.

“The last thing we wanted to see was this building be left to go to wrack and ruin and I think it will be a very attractive addition to the area,” she added.

Fraserburgh Academy annexe flats: ‘An ideal and excellent vision’

Officials had highlighted the value in reusing a derelict building “of historical value”, which is owned by the public.

Enthusiastic backing was given by councillors, including Troup member Mark Findlater who said it was “great bringing a local bonny building back into good use”.

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping added: “Quite often, as we know, a lot of buildings in numerous towns throughout the country that become derelict or unused can sometimes sit there for years and years, vandalism takes place and all sorts of issues can happen.

“I think this is an ideal and excellent vision of 16 much-needed flats and I’m also delighted that the outbuildings will be demolished, I think this will enhance the area.”