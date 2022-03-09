Fresh bid to redevelop blaze-hit Old Mill Inn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a former fire-hit hotel are calling for Aberdeenshire residents to back their redevelopment plans for the “iconic” site.

Victor Sang and his mother Audrey Sang, along with business partner Mike French, are hoping to build five new family homes, shops and a restaurant on the site of the former Old Mill Inn at Maryculter.

The development also includes the renovation of the C-listed corn mill into a shop and cafe.

Victor said: “We want to breathe new life into this iconic site with this development, it will be a much-needed facility for Lower Deeside but we need support for it to move forward.”

The business partners bought the Old Mill Inn in 1989 and over the years the hotel hosted numerous events including weddings, corporate functions and birthday parties however it closed its doors in 2014.

The hotel opened in August the following year but the business was forced to shut for good after Storm Frank flooded the building.

The historic hotel, which had been in operation for around 200 years, was badly damaged following a fire in February last year and was demolished shortly afterwards.

The building was originally a staging post during the 1800s and during the First World War it was used as an Indian Regiment Base.

Old Mill Inn once home to the north-east’s first nightclub, Champers

In 1978 it became the home of the first nightclub in the north-east, Champers.

While the building changed its use the access point to the site remained the same and in recent years Aberdeenshire Council reduced the speed limit on the B979 to 40mph.

Over the last four years, the owners have been working on plans to redevelop the site while retaining the corn mill building that dates back to the 18th Century.

They submitted an application to Aberdeenshire Council seeking planning permission in principle but it was refused by councillors of the Kincardine & Mearns Area Committee in October.

Now the business partners have submitted a second planning application to the local authority and hope there will be enough public support behind it to help it get the go-ahead.

Would create a new ‘destination shopping centre and restaurant’

They say the new destination shopping centre and restaurant would create new jobs in the area while also providing a new facility for locals and tourists alike.

Mike said: “Lairhillock is closed now so there are no places for families to go to.

“The idea we have is for retail units with possibly a baker, butchers and clothes shop creating a facility not just for residents here but for visitors to the Deeside Holiday Park.

“The employment opportunities will give young people a start in life.”

Mike explained that the five proposed houses are “integral” to the planning application and will provide “much needed” family homes for Maryculter.

He added: “People in the area are desperate for something, they want to get rid of the eyesore.

“I meet a lot of couples who were married here over the years, they would like to bring their children or even their grandchildren here to show them where they got married but it’s sad they have to see this.”

