How would you improve Ashgrove Road? Aberdeen City Council wants to hear your views

A public consultation has been launched to assess what improvements can be made along Ashgrove Road and Ashgrove Road West in Aberdeen.

People living and working near the two roads are being asked to participate in a consultation, leading to improvements for the area.

Currently, the two roads boast many residential homes and organisations such as Aberdeen University, the National Hyperbaric Centre and the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The street is usually very busy given the close proximity to both a major university and a hospital.

The Ashgrove Connections project, delivered by Aberdeen City Council and paid by the north-east transport organisation Nestrans, will comprise a public survey to help develop the project.

Project opportunity to ‘create better environment’

The project will set out improvements that can be made to the streets, including active travel routes and accessibility to local services.

It will also make recommendations to improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

This includes ideas to make the area more sustainable while promoting a more active lifestyle.

Aberdeen City Council is considering this project alongside the improvements proposed at the nearby Berryden corridor.

Transport spokeswoman for the council, Sandra Macdonald, said: “This is the first in a series of engagement stages in the local area, where we will work with residents, businesses, and other stakeholders to identify improvements for Ashgrove Road and Ashgrove Road West.

“This is a great opportunity to help create a better environment along an important street, connecting people to their communities, local facilities, vital services, and green spaces.

“We would encourage anyone who lives or works in the area to take part in the consultation and help to shape the future of these two streets.”

To find out more about the project and have you say click here.