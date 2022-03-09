How would you improve Ashgrove Road? Aberdeen City Council wants to hear your views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How would you improve Ashgrove Road? Aberdeen City Council wants to hear your views

By Ross Hempseed
March 9, 2022, 2:02 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 3:23 pm
Post Thumbnail

A public consultation has been launched to assess what improvements can be made along Ashgrove Road and Ashgrove Road West in Aberdeen.

People living and working near the two roads are being asked to participate in a consultation, leading to improvements for the area.

Currently, the two roads boast many residential homes and organisations such as Aberdeen University, the National Hyperbaric Centre and the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The street is usually very busy given the close proximity to both a major university and a hospital.

The Ashgrove Connections project, delivered by Aberdeen City Council and paid by the north-east transport organisation Nestrans, will comprise a public survey to help develop the project.

Project opportunity to ‘create better environment’

The project will set out improvements that can be made to the streets, including active travel routes and accessibility to local services.

It will also make recommendations to improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

This includes ideas to make the area more sustainable while promoting a more active lifestyle.

Aberdeen City Council is considering this project alongside the improvements proposed at the nearby Berryden corridor.

Aberdeen University along with several organisations lie on Ashgrove Road.

Transport spokeswoman for the council, Sandra Macdonald, said: “This is the first in a series of engagement stages in the local area, where we will work with residents, businesses, and other stakeholders to identify improvements for Ashgrove Road and Ashgrove Road West.

“This is a great opportunity to help create a better environment along an important street, connecting people to their communities, local facilities, vital services, and green spaces.

“We would encourage anyone who lives or works in the area to take part in the consultation and help to shape the future of these two streets.”

To find out more about the project and have you say click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal