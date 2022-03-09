Aberdeen family’s heartache at Ukraine visa delays raised in House of Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen family’s heartache at Ukraine visa delays raised in House of Commons

By Lindsay Bruce
March 9, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 4:32 pm

An Aberdeen family’s plight at trying to receive visas for loved ones to flee Ukraine has made it to the House of Commons.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn revealed he had a conversation with teacher Mariya Pavlova about her endless problems with the system – issues he described as a “shambles”.

Today in the House of Commons Mr Flynn asked for a “rocket to be sent right up” the Home Office to ensure visas could be issued more quickly.

Sharing a conversation he had with Miss Pavlova – an Aberdeen primary school teacher whose story the Press and Journal featured yesterday – Mr Flynn expressed his agreement that the United Kingdom’s military response towards Ukraine should be commended.

‘It’s a shambles’

However, the SNP politician said he couldn’t wholeheartedly share in the enthusiasm surrounding the country’s humanitarian response.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Photo: DCT Media

Miss Pavlova, alongside her mother Lyudmyla Wilson, is desperately trying to get her sister Valeriya and her family away from the war zone and to safety in Scotland.

The stylist for a Ukrainian TV channel had to grab just one suitcase for herself, her partner and their two children. They then made their way from Kyiv, across the country to Lviv near the Polish border.

After nights huddled in bomb shelters they found refuge on the floor of a local policeman’s flat. But the red tape involved in processing the UK’s ‘humanitarian’ family visas has caused frustration and upset.

Miss Pavolva described the process as a compassionless and “complicated bureaucratic nightmare”.

Impassioned plea

Mr Flynn said today: “I spoke to my constituent Mariya this morning. Her family cannot even get clarity on whether to continue with pre-existing visitor visas – from the Home Office – or go for a family visa. Quite simply it’s a shambles.”

Adding, “So can I ask the Secretary of State for Defence, when he meets with the Home Office this afternoon, for want of a better phrase, whether he will stick a rocket right up the Home Office?”

Hearing of her MP’s raising her case in parliament Miss Pavlova said she had regained a sense of hope.

She said: “That’s really positive. Finally it seems someone is listening and taking this seriously. It’s given me hope again.

“I’m hugely grateful to the Press and Journal for sharing my story. And for all those getting behind us and our fellow Ukrainians.”

‘Complicated bureaucratic nightmare’

‘Please help get my sister and her kids to safety’: Ukrainian teacher in Aberdeen fears Ukraine family visa system is failing

