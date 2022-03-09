Six Latin American women awarded scholarships to study masters at RGU

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six female Latin American students have received a scholarship to study full-time at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Funded by the British Council, the initiative aims to create more opportunities for females who need financial support and want to follow a career in Stem-related subjects.

According to data from Unesco, only 30% of female students select Stem-related fields in higher education.

Candidates from Brazil, Mexico and Peru were selected from more than 280 applications and will also receive living and transport expenses worth £35,000.

The courses, which run for the full year, include analytical sciences, cyber security, and information technology with business intelligence.

Sheila Stephani Juárez Castillo, who joined RGU from Peru and is studying analytical sciences, said: “As a first-generation scholar and the first female engineer in my extended family, studying a master’s abroad has been a long-standing goal.

‘A life-defining moment’

“At RGU, I have access to state-of-the-art equipment, facilities and a wide range of techniques that are instrumental in preparing me to lead projects that bring social and economic development to my country.

“Earning this scholarship is a milestone in my professional career as a female scientist.

“This degree will not only help me address health and nutrition in underprivileged sectors while mentoring young girls to pursue a science-related career but is also a golden opportunity to learn from fellow women in the industry.”

Sandra Martínez Domínguez, from Mexico, who is studying an MSc in information technology with business intelligence, said: “I chose RGU because it allowed me to pursue a master’s in a field that is not directly related to my previous academic experience.

“Not every university offers you that possibility, so this is a life-defining moment that will boost my prospects as a chemical engineer and help me represent female interests in the industry.”