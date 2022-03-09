Six Latin American women awarded scholarships to study masters at RGU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Latin American women awarded scholarships to study masters at RGU

By Ross Hempseed
March 9, 2022, 4:14 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 4:38 pm
Robert Gordon University
Robert Gordon University.

Six female Latin American students have received a scholarship to study full-time at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Funded by the British Council, the initiative aims to create more opportunities for females who need financial support and want to follow a career in Stem-related subjects.

According to data from Unesco, only 30% of female students select Stem-related fields in higher education.

Candidates from Brazil, Mexico and Peru were selected from more than 280 applications and will also receive living and transport expenses worth £35,000.

The courses, which run for the full year, include analytical sciences, cyber security, and information technology with business intelligence.

Sheila Stephani Juárez Castillo, who joined RGU from Peru and is studying analytical sciences, said: “As a first-generation scholar and the first female engineer in my extended family, studying a master’s abroad has been a long-standing goal.

‘A life-defining moment’

“At RGU, I have access to state-of-the-art equipment, facilities and a wide range of techniques that are instrumental in preparing me to lead projects that bring social and economic development to my country.

“Earning this scholarship is a milestone in my professional career as a female scientist.

“This degree will not only help me address health and nutrition in underprivileged sectors while mentoring young girls to pursue a science-related career but is also a golden opportunity to learn from fellow women in the industry.”

Sandra Martínez Domínguez, from Mexico, who is studying an MSc in information technology with business intelligence, said: “I chose RGU because it allowed me to pursue a master’s in a field that is not directly related to my previous academic experience.

“Not every university offers you that possibility, so this is a life-defining moment that will boost my prospects as a chemical engineer and help me represent female interests in the industry.”

