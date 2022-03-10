‘We extend the hand of friendship’: Aberdeenshire Council gearing up to welcome Ukraine refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We extend the hand of friendship’: Aberdeenshire Council gearing up to welcome Ukraine refugees

By Ben Hendry
March 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 11:46 am
Aberdeenshire Council is gearing up to welcome Ukraine refugees Picture shows Alison Evison and Gwyneth Petrie with Ukraine image.
North-east leaders are uniting to issue an emotional message to people fleeing Ukraine: You are welcome here.

Aberdeenshire Council has been embracing refugees since 2015, first from Syria and then Afghanistan.

Now elected members are adding to growing calls for the UK Government to ease entry to the country.

And the local authority is preparing to ramp up its refugee scheme for when that happens.

Councillors yesterday came together to agree that Ukrainians forced to leave their old life behind can be assured of shelter in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council ‘standing ready’ for Ukraine refugees

Gwyneth Petrie, leader of the SNP group, put forward the suggestion at a full council meeting.

She said: “We need to make a public statement in support of our commitment to refugees.

“It is only right that we express solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine.

“We must focus on where those fleeing will settle until safe to return home.”

Refugees, mostly women and children, wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The Huntly councillor added: “All we can do is stand ready to offer support and refuge for all those displaced by this conflict.

“And we hope that that UK Government will change its policies to ensure we can do so.

“We extend the hand of friendship.”

Sexual violence fears for fleeing Ukrainian women

Alison Evison helped inaugurate the council’s refugee programme seven years ago.

The North Kincardine member said the idea was met with “some scepticism”, but has since proven a success.

Alison Evison has played a pivotal role in welcoming refugees to Aberdeenshire.

She explained the bleak future that could await some refugees if they can not secure safe accommodation.

Mrs Evison said: “These are women and children bravely travelling into the unknown.

“There is a high level of gender-based violence and sexual abuse for displaced women.

“We must not stand on the sidelines when we can offer safety.”

Aberdeenshire Council officers in talks about Ukraine refugees

Council leader Andy Kille said officers are “in communication” with Westminster about accepting refugees to the area.

It comes as the UK Government yesterday extended its scheme to help those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Marischal College. Aberdeen lit up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

Some visa rules have been relaxed for Ukrainians with links to the UK, and a new scheme is being set up to help other refugees.

But still only a small fraction of visas sought for have been granted and critics are demanding more be done.

Allow hope to blossom

Councillor Colin Pike suggested local children could show solidarity with their counterparts in Eastern Europe by planting sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine.

He said: “As a simple message of support we could encourage everyone to plant and nurture sunflowers this spring.

“It would be good to see all Aberdeenshire schools participating.”

Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across the north and north-east

