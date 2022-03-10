‘We extend the hand of friendship’: Aberdeenshire Council gearing up to welcome Ukraine refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east leaders are uniting to issue an emotional message to people fleeing Ukraine: You are welcome here.

Aberdeenshire Council has been embracing refugees since 2015, first from Syria and then Afghanistan.

Now elected members are adding to growing calls for the UK Government to ease entry to the country.

And the local authority is preparing to ramp up its refugee scheme for when that happens.

Councillors yesterday came together to agree that Ukrainians forced to leave their old life behind can be assured of shelter in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council ‘standing ready’ for Ukraine refugees

Gwyneth Petrie, leader of the SNP group, put forward the suggestion at a full council meeting.

She said: “We need to make a public statement in support of our commitment to refugees.

“It is only right that we express solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine.

“We must focus on where those fleeing will settle until safe to return home.”

The Huntly councillor added: “All we can do is stand ready to offer support and refuge for all those displaced by this conflict.

“And we hope that that UK Government will change its policies to ensure we can do so.

“We extend the hand of friendship.”

Sexual violence fears for fleeing Ukrainian women

Alison Evison helped inaugurate the council’s refugee programme seven years ago.

The North Kincardine member said the idea was met with “some scepticism”, but has since proven a success.

She explained the bleak future that could await some refugees if they can not secure safe accommodation.

Mrs Evison said: “These are women and children bravely travelling into the unknown.

“There is a high level of gender-based violence and sexual abuse for displaced women.

“We must not stand on the sidelines when we can offer safety.”

Aberdeenshire Council officers in talks about Ukraine refugees

Council leader Andy Kille said officers are “in communication” with Westminster about accepting refugees to the area.

It comes as the UK Government yesterday extended its scheme to help those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Some visa rules have been relaxed for Ukrainians with links to the UK, and a new scheme is being set up to help other refugees.

But still only a small fraction of visas sought for have been granted and critics are demanding more be done.

Allow hope to blossom

Councillor Colin Pike suggested local children could show solidarity with their counterparts in Eastern Europe by planting sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine.

He said: “As a simple message of support we could encourage everyone to plant and nurture sunflowers this spring.

“It would be good to see all Aberdeenshire schools participating.”