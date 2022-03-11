‘I hope the floodgates open now’: RGU lecturer breaks 500-year barrier by becoming first female member of Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I hope the floodgates open now’: RGU lecturer breaks 500-year barrier by becoming first female member of Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation

By Lottie Hood
March 11, 2022, 2:31 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 2:38 pm
Gray's School of Art course leader Josie Steed. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media
Gray's School of Art course leader Josie Steed. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media

Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation, one of seven trades of Aberdeen, have accepted a female new member for the first time in their history – breaking a 500-year barrier.

Josie Steed, a senior lecturer at RGU’s Gray’s School of Art, is smashing through the ancient boundary this year as she joins the Tailor’s ranks.

Since its founding in 1511, Aberdeen’s Tailor Incorporation has only admitted men as members. However, they are keen to change their traditional rules and have admitted their first female craft member.

The Tailor’s Incorporation forms part of Aberdeen’s seven trades, an ancient and prestigious society.

The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen was founded in 1587 with the aim of each craftsman using their trade for the good of the city. The trades include tailors, weavers, bakers, shoemakers, fleshers (butchers), hammermen, wrights and coopers (a range of various craftsmen).

Josie Steed has been admitted as the first female member of Aberdeen Tailor’s Incorporation in its 500 years of existence. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media

It was their hope to pass on these skills onto each new generation through apprenticeships and education. In the years since, the trades have become a dedicated fundraising body helping to support a number of local charities.

However, despite existing for more than 500 years they have never admitted a female member – until now.

‘I was quite daunted’

RGU lecturer Ms Steed said fashion textiles is something she has always been interested in.

Getting her first job at the Royal Opera House, she spent a few years in theatre wardrobe departments while getting to work on some of London’s biggest productions such as Les Miserables.

She went on to get degrees in fashion textiles. It was later on in her role as course leader for the Fashion Textiles BA Hons course at RGU’s Gray’s School of Art that she worked with the Tailor’s Incorporation in Aberdeen.

Ms Josie Steed is a senior lecturer at RGU Gray’s School of Art.

During her time in the role, an award was created with the Tailor’s Incorporation for second and third year students in the course.

The tailors later approached Ms Steed to extend the historic offer of membership.

Ms Steed said: “It’s quite an honour but there’s a lot of procedures to go through to become a member so I was quite daunted by that.”

In order to become a member, many discussions have to take place and hopeful participants have to produce a brief. Ms Steed was asked to design and make a skirt that had to meet certain requirements such as hand stitching techniques and correct measurements.

She explained that this is to demonstrate that you hold high skills in your craft. She said: “To become a member of the tailors you’re essentially demonstrating you have the requisite craft skills and expertise to become a tailor in the city of Aberdeen.

“That’s the history of the trade is that you become what is known as a burgess of Aberdeen city which essentially gives you the right to become a professional tailor in the city of Aberdeen.”

To become a burgess of Aberdeen, a ceremony is held at Trinity Hall where new members are admitted by Aberdeen City Council.

Pave the way for other female members

Being the first woman to be submitted as a member in the Tailor’s Incorporation, Ms Steed said she feels very honoured – relishing the opportunity to “change the organisations history”.

As part of her role as a member, the 57-year-old lecturer is hoping to better spread awareness about the trades and their importance in Aberdeen.

Josie Steed with Deacon Richard Sainsbury, Ex Deacon Ian Webster and Late Deacon Derek Simpson who oversaw the work submitted by Ms Steed for inspection by the Trade. Supplied by Josie Steed.

She said: “‘I’m very keen to, in my role as a member, to really publicise and to help promote the importance of the trades and craft because ultimately they were responsible for developing those skills and crafts skills over a number of centuries.”

“I think for me a lot of what I can offer is through my research and education background which is an opportunity to develop the tailors for the future. To help really them remain, I suppose, relevant in today’s society.”

While the tailors first formed in 1511 in order to prevent women from encroaching on their craft, they are hoping to change this perception. Ms Steed said that the tailors are very forward thinking and keen to bring in “new thinking and new blood” into the incorporation.

She said: “I’m just very honoured to be that first woman to be brought in as a member.”

“I really hope the floodgates open now. I think it’s definitely their ambition, it’s certainly my ambition as well to pave the way now for other female members.”

Changing traditions and rules has taken time

Richard Sainsbury, Deacon of the Tailors Incorporation, said it has taken some time to get to this point.

Being a very traditional society, it has taken a while to change the trade rules.

Josie Steed with Deacon Richard Sainsbury as she gets sworn in as a new member. Supplied by Josie Steed.

He said: “As with lots of clubs societies, traditions take a while to perhaps be broken down. The tailors have never had any concerns about opening up for female members but traditionally for all the trades, our rule books were not gender neutral.”

Mr Sainsbury said the tailors were delighted to bring Ms Steed on board as a member after working with her for the student award.

He said: “Josie’s background is out of this world when it comes to the textiles side of things. We worked with Josie and we were absolutely delighted  to admit her as a member. And she really will be a fantastic addition to the incorporation.”

“She’ll bring a lot to it with her association from Gray’s School of Art it will help us with our tailor award scheme. And she’ll bring a lot to us in the fact that she is the first female member and it lets people know that we are open to lady members.”

