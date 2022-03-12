‘I don’t think twice’: Brave Huntly firefighter to drive much-needed emergency vehicles to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I don’t think twice’: Brave Huntly firefighter to drive much-needed emergency vehicles to Ukraine

By Ben Hendry
March 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 12, 2022, 11:01 am
Mark Allan will be driving a fire engine from Scotland to Ukraine. Supplied by Roddie Reid, design team, image from Poltava supplied by Shutterstock and fire engines from SERA
Mark Allan will be driving a fire engine from Scotland to Ukraine. Supplied by Roddie Reid, design team, image from Poltava supplied by Shutterstock and fire engines from SERA

To Mark Allan, Ukraine is more than just a place seen in horrifying footage on the news.

Just months before Russia invaded its innocent neighbour, the Huntly retained firefighter visited the country to deliver old fire engines from the UK.

Mark says he was treated with great kindness, with grateful fire crews taking him out for meals as he trained them in how to use vehicles far more advanced than their own.

When he heard that the region he visited, Poltava, had come under attack from Putin’s forces he could only watch on wracked with worry for those he formed a bond with.

People stand in line for dairy products in Lubny, Poltava. Photo by Volodymyr Tarasov / Ukrinform / NurPhoto / Shutterstock

But Mark is now standing ready to help again, this time when it’s more needed than ever.

The 40-year-old, who is a mechanic by trade, is preparing to help bring three more fire engines to the besieged nation through the Scottish Emergency Rescue Association (Sera) charity.

Mark Allan at a fire station in troubled Chernobyl last year.

Mark ready to respond to ‘fluid situation’

Volunteers were initially planning to drive them into Ukraine, but for understandable safety reasons they will now be brought to the Polish border to be collected.

Mark said: “Our plans keep changing, it’s a very fluid situation.”

The Shearers of Huntly worker can scarcely believe the place he visited just a few short months ago is now in the grip of such terror.

During his visit, he spent most of his time in Poltava but also stopped in Korosten.

Mark Allan has been watching the news from Ukraine with a sense of disbelief.

‘It’s turned upside down’

He said: “Because I was there, I somehow feel a bit more connected to what’s going on.

“It’s just turned upside down.

“When we were there, there was no feeling that this was going to happen. It’s really sad.

“We spent four days training with the Poltava firefighters and got to build up a wee bit of a relationship with them.”

Fire engines sitting ready to go to Ukraine, here at the Sera HQ.

Mark added: “On the news, I can see firefighters dealing with the shelling.

“We left them with three appliances back then, and they’re using them now without having had time to change them from right-hand drive to left.”

The charity had been planning to bring this next tranche of engines to Moldova, but decided to divert them to where they are needed most.

Our work is continuing as we prepare the 4No fire engines and the lorry load of equipment.Today we gratefully accepted…

Posted by Scottish Emergency Rescue Association on Tuesday, 8 March 2022

In addition to the appliances, Sera will send across an 18-tonne truck filled with equipment.

Mark added: “It will make a huge difference.”

Last time, he and a handful of other volunteers spent four days driving the appliances over.

It was Mark’s first trip with Sera, after seeing an appeal for drivers online.

And ahead of this visit, he and a Shearers colleague spent all day last Saturday servicing Sera’s lorry in Huntly to prepare it for the journey.

Mark Allan: ‘I’m just wired differently’

When asked if he has any nerves about the trip, Mark explains that he has spent 16 years as a retained firefighter.

Rushing into danger to help others is nothing new to him.

“The first time, I just thought it would be an experience and a half to go over, ” he tells us.

“They have very little compared to what we can work with here.

“In terms of the dangers, I don’t think like that.

“My partner says, with the job I do, I am just wired differently. I don’t think twice”

Sera is a humanitarian organisation that has, since 2007, sent more than 70 fire engines and ambulances to places like Moldova, Ukraine, Serbia, Romania and Burund.

You can donate to Sera here.

