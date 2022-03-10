Exhibition celebrating VSA’s 150 years of work in Aberdeen comes to art gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exhibition celebrating VSA’s 150 years of work in Aberdeen comes to art gallery

By Craig Munro
March 10, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 2:52 pm
Dr Kenneth Simpson and Councillor Ryan Houghton at the exhibition.
Dr Kenneth Simpson and Councillor Ryan Houghton at the exhibition.

An exhibition marking 150 years of invaluable work by local charity VSA is coming to Aberdeen Art Gallery this weekend.

Curator Lynne Clark has pulled together 150 stories from the city’s archives to serve as themes for Aberdeen Cares, which will open to the public on Saturday.

The exhibition will look at the role of Aberdeen Association of Social Service, which was founded in 1870 by former lord provost Alexander Nicol, in the history of social care around the area.

Known locally as VSA – standing for Voluntary Services Aberdeen – the charity aims to offer care, support, and vital services to vulnerable people in the community, and has supported more than three million such people across its lifespan.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to explore its Victorian origins, royal connections and innovations in care provision, as well as the vital roles played by its volunteers.

‘The best of care to live the best of lives’

Dr Kenneth Simpson, the charity’s chief executive, said: “VSA has been caring for vulnerable children and adults in Aberdeen and beyond for over 150 years, and the vast history of the charity has been amazing to discover.

“As times have changed, so has the way we have delivered our services, but always with one ambition: to give the people of Aberdeen the best of care to enable them to live the best of lives.”

He added: “We are so incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for awarding us a grant to help deliver this project and showcase the history of social care.

“I would also like to thank Aberdeen Art Gallery and Aberdeen City Council for their support in helping us present this exhibition.”

Stories of sharing and generosity

The VSA exhibition, which is free to enter, will stay at the gallery until May 29. A number of related events will also be held before then, including a lunchtime talk from Lynne Clark on May 4 and two creative writing workshops on April 2 and May 14.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, convenor of Aberdeen Council’s city growth and resources committee, said: “The Aberdeen Cares exhibition demonstrates how unfounded the Aberdonian reputation for miserliness is.

“VSA’s archives record generations of friends, neighbours and strangers looking after each other, often sharing what little they had with others.

“The people of Aberdeen continue their support for VSA and its work today through volunteering, donating, leaving a legacy and fundraising.”

More information about the exhibition can be found on the Aberdeen Art Galleries and Museums website here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal