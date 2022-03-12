Friends of Anchor reveals Brave models for 2022 show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The stars of a charity fashion show have been unveiled.

Friends of Anchor’s hugely popular Brave and Courage on the Catwalk shows will return to the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen in May, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

While the female models were selected pre-pandemic, allowing them to get to know each other during lockdown, the male line-up has just been finalised.

Now those Brave models have met for the first time, and will begin preparing for their catwalk debut.

Each of the 24 participants – who hail from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray – have their own experience of cancer or haematology and want to give back to Friends of Anchor.

Ranging from 25 to 77, the group began sharing their own stories during an icebreaker dinner in the city this week.

‘Go get checked’

Among them was Ally Parker, who was diagnosed with neck and throat cancer in 2019.

The 48-year-old, from Aberdeen, received treatment in the Anchor unit and received the all-clear in 2020.

Mr Parker was originally encouraged to apply for the event that year, but having just gone through treatment and a battle with sepsis he decided to wait – but is now raring to go.

He said: “I’m excited to see what unfolds and look forward to getting to know the guys.

“I didn’t take much encouraging this year and I’m really pleased to be taking part to give something back to a charity that supported me during my treatment.”

The business development manager is keen to use his newfound model status to encourage other men to “get checked out.”

He said: “I was one of those guys who left a lump in my neck unchecked for a couple of months, thinking it would be nothing. But if you notice changes anywhere in your body, see your doctor. You’re not wasting anyone’s time, and you don’t need to wait until things get worse. If in doubt – go get checked.

“If you are facing a diagnosis, you’re not alone – there is help out there, whether it’s from your medical team, charities like Friends of Anchor, or your friends and family. I felt low at times during my treatment but speaking with the nurses and the Friends of Anchor wellbeing team really helped.”

Event is more than a fashion show

Brave will take place on May 5 and 6, and tickets are available now.

The models will be professionally trained and styled by Premiere Productions UK, and will show off outfits from Slaters, Highland outfitters Mitchell Scott and Neil Selbie and new partner Marks and Spencer.

Money raised from Brave – and Courage on the Catwalk on May 8 and 9 – will go towards the Anchor appeal, a campaign to raise an extra £2million for the new Anchor Centre.

Charity director Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “Brave is far more than just a two-day event – it’s a journey we all go on together where friendships are formed that, for many, last years on after the show curtains close. It builds new-found confidence and gives our models a platform to share their stories in the hopes it encourages, and even inspires others who may too be affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“We’re thrilled to have preparations under way for what will be our fourth Brave event, and we look forward to getting to know this group of guys who’ve bravely stepped out of their comfort zones to give something back to the charity and the NHS clinical teams that supported them.”

As well as the fashion show, guests will enjoy live entertainment from local musicians and performers.

There will also be a luxury “Tree of Indulgence” raffle – made up of 75 gifts – up for grabs. To donate a prize, e-mail info@friendsofanchor.org