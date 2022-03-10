Aberdeen man to fly to Poland to help Ukranian refugees at the border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen man to fly to Poland to help Ukranian refugees at the border

By Lauren Taylor
March 10, 2022, 8:00 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 8:12 pm
Peter Nicol Reid will travel to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

An Aberdeen man plans to head to Poland where he will hand out hats, gloves and warm clothes to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Peter Nicol Reid will fly to Poland on March 19 where he plans on staying in Przemyśl, which borders Ukraine.

While there the 27-year-old will be helping people who have crossed the border in an attempt to flee the conflict.

At this time of year in Poland temperatures can drop to around minus four in the morning, and so Mr Nicol Reid will bring donated hats and gloves to hand out.

He also launched a JustGiving Page with a target of £1,000 so that he can buy more warm clothes for those in need when he arrives in Poland.

“Just like the majority of people I’ve just felt compelled to help,” he said. “I see these innocent people fleeing a normal, democratic daily life and that could be anybody.

“These people, 14 days ago today, woke up to gunshots being fired and I feel like nobody deserves that.”

‘Try help as much as I can’

Mr Nicol Reid does not know any of the other volunteers assisting at the border, but that has not deterred him from doing what he can to help.

Next week he will fly from Aberdeen to London, and from there he will fly to Poland where he plans to stay for up to two weeks.

He is hoping to provide assistance with English and give out food, water, and blankets to anyone who needs them.

The volunteer explained that he feels this is something he needs to do and has not thought “too much” about being so close to the conflict.

He added: “I’m just going in to help with the humanitarian aspect, I’m not going over to fight, I’m not doing anything like that, I’m just going over to try and help as much as I can.

“Whatever role I can play, I will.”

To donate items for Mr Nicol Reid to take with him to Poland email him peternicolr@gmail.com. Donations to the fundraiser can be made HERE

