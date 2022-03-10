Aberdeen man to fly to Poland to help Ukranian refugees at the border

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man plans to head to Poland where he will hand out hats, gloves and warm clothes to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Peter Nicol Reid will fly to Poland on March 19 where he plans on staying in Przemyśl, which borders Ukraine.

While there the 27-year-old will be helping people who have crossed the border in an attempt to flee the conflict.

At this time of year in Poland temperatures can drop to around minus four in the morning, and so Mr Nicol Reid will bring donated hats and gloves to hand out.

He also launched a JustGiving Page with a target of £1,000 so that he can buy more warm clothes for those in need when he arrives in Poland.

“Just like the majority of people I’ve just felt compelled to help,” he said. “I see these innocent people fleeing a normal, democratic daily life and that could be anybody.

“These people, 14 days ago today, woke up to gunshots being fired and I feel like nobody deserves that.”

‘Try help as much as I can’

Mr Nicol Reid does not know any of the other volunteers assisting at the border, but that has not deterred him from doing what he can to help.

Next week he will fly from Aberdeen to London, and from there he will fly to Poland where he plans to stay for up to two weeks.

He is hoping to provide assistance with English and give out food, water, and blankets to anyone who needs them.

The volunteer explained that he feels this is something he needs to do and has not thought “too much” about being so close to the conflict.

He added: “I’m just going in to help with the humanitarian aspect, I’m not going over to fight, I’m not doing anything like that, I’m just going over to try and help as much as I can.

“Whatever role I can play, I will.”

To donate items for Mr Nicol Reid to take with him to Poland email him peternicolr@gmail.com. Donations to the fundraiser can be made HERE