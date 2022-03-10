Works to bring 238 energy efficient council flats to Dyce are finally complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Works to bring 238 energy efficient council flats to Dyce are finally complete

By Lottie Hood
March 10, 2022, 9:14 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 8:55 am
The new-build council housing programme in Dyce has been completed. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
Works to build 238 new council flats in Aberdeen have now been completed.

The development at Wellheads at Dyce is one of the nine sites across Aberdeen where council houses are being built.

Part of a programme to build 2,000 new council houses, the flats at Wellheads are a mixture of one to eight people flats. They are designed to meet varying needs and are part of the plan to address the shortage of affordable social rented housing in the city.

This is currently the biggest council housing programme in Scotland which is being built to gold standard and on such a large scale.

The flats were built in four stages, with phases one and two being completed in January 2022.

The homes at Wellheads are designed to have a high level of energy efficiency and also to support more active travel. A playground, green outdoor space and cycle storage is included on site.

Designed to help make a difference to the lives of people in Aberdeen

Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council housing spokeswoman, said: “It is fantastic that all 283 council flats at Wellheads are now finished and we hope that residents will really enjoy living in their new homes.

“These new homes will not only be great places to live in but have been designed to help meet the greatest demand for properties for families, single people, and housing for varying needs.

The new flats are part of the biggest council housing programme in Aberdeen in over 50 years. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

“I am delighted that the work we are undertaking, by building high quality homes of differing sizes suitable for a range of tenants in community settings around the city, is helping to make such a difference to the lives of so many of our citizens.”

The homes at Wellheads had Ogilvie Construction as main contractor and Faithful and Gould as project managers.

Other sites where work for new-build council housing is currently taking place include Auchmill, Craighill in Kincorth, the former Kincorth Academy site at Kincorth, two at Tillydrone, and Summerhill.

All housing being built is designed to meet the Gold Standard and to meet varying needs of people in the city.

