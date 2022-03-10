Works to bring 238 energy efficient council flats to Dyce are finally complete

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works to build 238 new council flats in Aberdeen have now been completed.

The development at Wellheads at Dyce is one of the nine sites across Aberdeen where council houses are being built.

Part of a programme to build 2,000 new council houses, the flats at Wellheads are a mixture of one to eight people flats. They are designed to meet varying needs and are part of the plan to address the shortage of affordable social rented housing in the city.

This is currently the biggest council housing programme in Scotland which is being built to gold standard and on such a large scale.

The flats were built in four stages, with phases one and two being completed in January 2022.

The homes at Wellheads are designed to have a high level of energy efficiency and also to support more active travel. A playground, green outdoor space and cycle storage is included on site.

Designed to help make a difference to the lives of people in Aberdeen

Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council housing spokeswoman, said: “It is fantastic that all 283 council flats at Wellheads are now finished and we hope that residents will really enjoy living in their new homes.

“These new homes will not only be great places to live in but have been designed to help meet the greatest demand for properties for families, single people, and housing for varying needs.

“I am delighted that the work we are undertaking, by building high quality homes of differing sizes suitable for a range of tenants in community settings around the city, is helping to make such a difference to the lives of so many of our citizens.”

The homes at Wellheads had Ogilvie Construction as main contractor and Faithful and Gould as project managers.

Other sites where work for new-build council housing is currently taking place include Auchmill, Craighill in Kincorth, the former Kincorth Academy site at Kincorth, two at Tillydrone, and Summerhill.

All housing being built is designed to meet the Gold Standard and to meet varying needs of people in the city.