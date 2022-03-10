Aberdeen military man joins ambulance service after supporting crews through the pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Private Paul Gordon has decided to make the move from the military to the ambulance service after supporting crews during the pandemic.

Many personnel across the country made a temporary move to the service, but Pte Gordon has decided to make it permanent.

Previously an Army reservist with the 7th Battalion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, he is to begin his official ambulance training in the next few weeks.

Those military personnel who spent time working with the service during the pandemic forged friendships and learnt more about the vital work they do.

They paired up with paramedics, technicians and students to drive ambulances, provide first aid cover and operate lifesaving technical equipment, and found huge satisfaction in being of service to the community.

Military support in NHS Grampian

At the beginning of January, 38 personnel were deployed across NHS Grampian to help the health board deal with the influx of Omicron cases.

Upon their departure more than a month later, executive nurse director June Brown said: “The presence of our military colleagues has been incredibly welcome.

“They display great skill and great compassion and are a credit to their profession.

“Feedback from both staff and patients has been incredibly positive, they have made an enormous contribution to the smooth running of our services, and it is with a degree of sadness that we bid them farewell.”