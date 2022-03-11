Petrol station could be included as part of new Morrisons in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Petrol station could be included as part of new Morrisons in Stonehaven

By David Mackay
March 11, 2022, 10:55 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 10:55 am
A Morrisons supermarket sign.
Morrisons is due to open a store in Stonehaven. Photo: PA

Supermarket chain Morrisons has unveiled plans to include a petrol station as part of their new store in Stonehaven.

The retailer already has planning permission for the supermarket on land at the Ury Estate.

However, now the firm has opened a consultation to gather views on including a petrol station as part of the development.

Morrisons says six pumps are intended for the Stonehaven petrol station with a planning application due to be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council shortly.

Artist impression of the proposed Morrisons Stonehaven petrol station.
Artist impression of the proposed Morrisons Stonehaven petrol station. Supplied by Morrisons.

The development is planned for the north-west outskirts of the town, bordering the A90 Aberdeen road and A957 Slug Road.

Jamies Smith, senior development manager at Morrisons, said: “We are looking forward to working with FM Ury Ltd to deliver our new store at Stonehaven, with all the benefits that will bring to the community.

“I hope residents will also welcome our plans for providing high quality fuel at affordable prices.

“We want to hear your views so please visit the consultation website for more information and to let us know what you think of the plans.”

Planning permission was originally granted for a supermarket in Stonehaven in 2016, with revised plans approved last year after the estate owners named Morrisons as their preferred partner.

Morrisons has opened a website for Stonehaven residents to have their say on the proposed petrol station. It can be accessed here.

