Petrol station could be included as part of new Morrisons in Stonehaven

Supermarket chain Morrisons has unveiled plans to include a petrol station as part of their new store in Stonehaven.

The retailer already has planning permission for the supermarket on land at the Ury Estate.

However, now the firm has opened a consultation to gather views on including a petrol station as part of the development.

Morrisons says six pumps are intended for the Stonehaven petrol station with a planning application due to be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council shortly.

The development is planned for the north-west outskirts of the town, bordering the A90 Aberdeen road and A957 Slug Road.

Jamies Smith, senior development manager at Morrisons, said: “We are looking forward to working with FM Ury Ltd to deliver our new store at Stonehaven, with all the benefits that will bring to the community.

“I hope residents will also welcome our plans for providing high quality fuel at affordable prices.

“We want to hear your views so please visit the consultation website for more information and to let us know what you think of the plans.”

Planning permission was originally granted for a supermarket in Stonehaven in 2016, with revised plans approved last year after the estate owners named Morrisons as their preferred partner.

Morrisons has opened a website for Stonehaven residents to have their say on the proposed petrol station. It can be accessed here.