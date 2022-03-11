Haulier heading to Ukraine with lorry load of donations sent ‘with love from Aberdeen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Haulier heading to Ukraine with lorry load of donations sent ‘with love from Aberdeen’

By Craig Munro
March 11, 2022, 5:03 pm
Organisers Adrianna Sosnowska, from Own Woman, and Kasia Cwiklinska, from the Polish Association of Aberdeen, with MCM owners Anna and David McMillan. Picture by Paul Glendell 11/03/2022
Organisers Adrianna Sosnowska, from Own Woman, and Kasia Cwiklinska, from the Polish Association of Aberdeen, with MCM owners Anna and David McMillan. Picture by Paul Glendell 11/03/2022

A lorry emblazoned with a proud message of support from Aberdeen to “our friends in Ukraine” will set off on the 1,600-mile journey to eastern Poland this weekend.

Haulier Gordon Simpson, who works for MCM European Ltd, will be behind the wheel as his trailer transports several tons of essential supplies to refugees fleeing the war.

The toiletries, sleep equipment and clothing his lorry will be carrying has been donated by big-hearted people in cities, towns and villages across the north and north-east, and collected at Craigievar House in Dyce.

However, the logistics involved in getting them to where they are so desperately needed are not inconsiderable.

No small task

Anne McMillan, the woman responsible for that effort, said: “It’s been a lot of work, it really has.

“Thankfully the RHA (Road Haulage Association) have been really good, they put through a checklist for us that helped considerably to make sure we’ve covered all the legalities and everything, so we’re working through that list.

“I think once you’ve done it once you’ll be fine, but we’re hoping that with us doing it, maybe if other hauliers wanted to do it we would be able to help them and make it a bit easier for them as well.”

Her husband David is the owner of MCM European Ltd, and together they decided it was vital that they did what they could to help out.

Mrs McMillan said: “I have always donated to AberNecessities, so I follow them on Facebook and I saw a post that they were raising aid for Ukraine.

“We were sitting watching TV and feeling so blinking helpless that we thought what could we do?

“And my husband said, ‘Why don’t we put a truck across?'”

United for peace

Local charity AberNecessities shared a post on social media last week, calling for supporters to donate supplies to an effort organised by domestic abuse support group Own Woman and the Polish Association Aberdeen (PAA).

Kasia Cwiklinska, the vice president of the PAA who is co-ordinating the collection alongside Own Woman director Adrianna Sosnowska, said they have been “overwhelmed” by local generosity.

She said: “We’ve already sent one lorry over to the border of Ukraine, we have another lorry loaded that takes 24 hours, we will be loading another two lorries today and tomorrow, and we’ll still have quite a lot of stuff left.”

Miss Cwiklinska added that they were expecting an additional lorry from Inverness this weekend, and another from Oban next week.

When the MCM European vehicle leaves on Sunday morning, there will be no doubt where it came from for anyone who sees it across the continent.

The message on the side, created for free by Perth company Write On Signs, reads: “To our friends in Ukraine – we stand with you. United for peace, for kindness and in hope. With love, Aberdeen, Scotland.”

