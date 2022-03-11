POLL RESULTS: Majority of voters want traffic back on Union Street for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
POLL RESULTS: Majority of voters want traffic back on Union Street for good

By Ben Hendry
March 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Our Union Street poll indicates most Aberdonians want traffic on Union Street. Supplied by Chris Donnan, design team
Our Union Street poll indicates most Aberdonians want traffic on Union Street. Supplied by Chris Donnan, design team

Hundreds of Press and Journal readers say Union Street should reopen to traffic “for good”.

The council is now preparing to let buses and taxis back on the stretch from Market Street to Bridge Street.

The central section of the Granite Mile will have been sealed off for about two years before traffic returns this spring.

The results of our poll indicate most locals aren’t keen on this vision for Union Street.

However, its long-term future remains uncertain.

The plans to permanently pedestrianise the stretch have been paused for now, following a contentious meeting last week.

But they could be revived following the council elections in May.

Union Street poll results revealed

In the aftermath of the heated debate in the council chambers, we launched our poll to gain some indication of how Aberdonians feel…

And the results, though unofficial, are decisive.

About 200 more people say they want traffic back on the street “for good”, with 785 votes compared to 560.

And majority will base council elections vote on pedestrianisation

Outgoing council leader Jenny Laing has championed the pedestrianisation project from the get-go, saying it’s the best way to reverse Union Street’s fortunes.

She believes it could still come to fruition depending on the make-up of the council’s next ruling group.

So we also asked readers if the divisive project will be on their mind when they cast their votes on May 5.

Those results were even more decisive, with 72% saying it would be a factor for them.

Does poll outcome show changing public opinion?

The results come after a separate poll staged by the Press and Journal last November indicated that 61% of readers would like to see Union Street pedestrianised.

One thing that’s certain is the subject still evokes strong feelings.

In response to a final appeal for votes this morning, one Twitter user insisted that pedestrianisation would be the “final nail in the coffin” for the city centre.

But another argued it should have been made traffic-free “50 years ago”.

The plans may now be in limbo, but we have not reached the end of the road in this debate quite yet.

