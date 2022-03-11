POLL RESULTS: Majority of voters want traffic back on Union Street for good

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Press and Journal readers say Union Street should reopen to traffic “for good”.

The council is now preparing to let buses and taxis back on the stretch from Market Street to Bridge Street.

The central section of the Granite Mile will have been sealed off for about two years before traffic returns this spring.

However, its long-term future remains uncertain.

The plans to permanently pedestrianise the stretch have been paused for now, following a contentious meeting last week.

But they could be revived following the council elections in May.

Union Street poll results revealed

In the aftermath of the heated debate in the council chambers, we launched our poll to gain some indication of how Aberdonians feel…

And the results, though unofficial, are decisive.

About 200 more people say they want traffic back on the street “for good”, with 785 votes compared to 560.

And majority will base council elections vote on pedestrianisation

Outgoing council leader Jenny Laing has championed the pedestrianisation project from the get-go, saying it’s the best way to reverse Union Street’s fortunes.

She believes it could still come to fruition depending on the make-up of the council’s next ruling group.

So we also asked readers if the divisive project will be on their mind when they cast their votes on May 5.

Those results were even more decisive, with 72% saying it would be a factor for them.

Does poll outcome show changing public opinion?

The results come after a separate poll staged by the Press and Journal last November indicated that 61% of readers would like to see Union Street pedestrianised.

One thing that’s certain is the subject still evokes strong feelings.

In response to a final appeal for votes this morning, one Twitter user insisted that pedestrianisation would be the “final nail in the coffin” for the city centre.

Union street is dead. It has been dieing for decades. Pedestrianization will be the final nail in the coffin, making it harder for drivers and public transport to get to the shops that are left. — Euan Gordon (@slimstinator) March 11, 2022

But another argued it should have been made traffic-free “50 years ago”.

The plans may now be in limbo, but we have not reached the end of the road in this debate quite yet.

