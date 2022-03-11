Bird flu detected in Aberdeenshire poultry flock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bird flu detected in Aberdeenshire poultry flock

By Ross Hempseed
March 11, 2022, 12:48 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 1:09 pm
avian flu
A flock of mixed poultry have tested positive for avian flu, H5N1.

The highly contagious bird flu, H5N1, has been discovered in a backyard flock of poultry in Collieston in Aberdeenshire.

Restrictions have been imposed on the property North Knapperna, near Ellon, to prevent a larger outbreak of bird flu across the Aberdeenshire region.

This includes culling the remaining birds at the premises and declaring a 1.8-mile protection zone and 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the infected premises effective as of March 11.

Within these zones, there will be restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure, and restrictions on bird gatherings.

The Avian Influenza and Influenza of Avian Origin in Mammals (Scotland) Order 2006 came into effect on November 29, 2021.

Birdkeepers and farmers must keep animals that may have been exposed separately housed, and away from wild birds to prevent avian flu from spreading further.

Public are reminded not to pick up or touch any dead or sick birds

The Scottish Government says the risk to the general public’s health from bird flu is said to be very low following the Aberdeenshire detection and is unrelated to Covid-19.

Avian flu is also not a threat to animal products available to consume including poultry meat and eggs.

Scottish Government rural affairs secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said: “To try to keep their birds safe and stop the spread of the disease, producers and bird keepers are reminded to comply with the housing order from last year.

Map showing the zones limiting the spread of avian flu from North Knapperna near Collieston. Courtesy of the Scottish Government.

“We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds to Defra’s national telephone helpline. Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find.”

Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, said: “We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.

“Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately.”

