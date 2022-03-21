Aberdeen barbers to become ‘designer pizza’ branch, housing scheme for old farm and Peterhead pub’s future as flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen barbers to become ‘designer pizza’ branch, housing scheme for old farm and Peterhead pub’s future as flats

By Ben Hendry
March 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 11:09 am
A new Fireaway pizza branch for Aberdeen features in our latest round-up. Supplied by Clarke Cooper, Design Team

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

Spring has officially sprung and various new developments could soon be popping up around the north-east.

This time, our round-up features newly approved plans to transform old farm buildings into homes on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, proposals to convert a Peterhead pub into flats have been rubber-stamped.

And the function room of the Kintore Arms hotel will be demolished to make way for three homes.

Aden Country Park caravan expansion

Firstly, the community group running Aden Country Park is looking to add space for 10 more caravans to help boost income from summer visitors.

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw. Picture by Kami Thomson

The Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) has been leasing the site from Aberdeenshire Council since 2013, but had its funding cut in 2021.

With the caravan park at the tourist attraction “likely to be the main source of
funding”, BDP want to add 10 more spaces.

The facility is adjacent to the 250 acre Aden Park, which makes it perfect for visitors looking to explore the north-east countryside.

Aden Country Park is a popular spot with visitors. Picture by Kami Thomson

Rodent-infested kennels at Ballogie Estate to be demolished

Ballogie Estate, and Home Farm on its grounds, have become something of an attraction in recent years – ushering in guests during “doors open days”.

Now the owners of the land, near Aboyne, are seeking permission to knock down 19th century kennels which have fallen into disrepair.

An image of the crumbling kennels was sent to Aberdeenshire Council by Ballogie Estates Enterprises

Planning documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “Over time, the mortar has eroded and looks to have been infested by rodents and other creatures.”

Owners Ballogie Estates Enterprises want to demolish the building due to “concerns about its structural integrity”, and replace it with a store and timber racks.

Dizzy’s revamp moves ahead

The building was destroyed by a fire in late 2019. Picture by Scott Baxter

More details have emerged on plans to bring back a blaze-hit Aberdeen restaurant from the ashes.

Aberdeen City Council last month approved a proposal to rebuild the Carden Place building with a restaurant and offices.

And now images have been drawn up outlining the scale of a new extension to the rear.

This image from building owners Quantum Claims shows how the building will be rebuilt.

Kintore Arms function room to become homes

Plans to turn the function room at the former Kintore Arms Hotel, now known as The Square, into three houses have been given the go-ahead.

The hotel pictured here in 2019.

The owners of the Elm Way business say the terrace of two-storey houses will enhance the “central historic core of the town”.

And they stress the development will “respect the setting” of the attached B-listed hotel.

The function room is now “derelict”, having been closed since the early 2000s.

These plans formed by the hotel owners show how the new homes will look.

Coastal pub to become pair of flats

Aberdeenshire Council has also approved plans to transform the old Buchanness Hotel bar in Boddam into a pair of flats.

The venue, on the outskirts of Peterhead, was the scene of many happy memories over the years.

This image from Google Maps shows the old bar from the Buchanness Hotel in Boddam.

But the former hotel has already been turned into five flats.

And now the old bar will be split into two-bedroom flats under the plans put forward by local man Gavin Farquhar.

Scroll back and forth to see how the building will be altered: 

Whitecairns tourist bothies plans

The owner of Eastside Farm at Whitecairns has lodged plans for six self-catering bothies – with their own hot tubs – on the land.

The scheme has already been backed by Newmachar Golf Club.

A letter of support states: “It would be great to link up to potentially offer some stay and play packages”.

‘Designer’ pizza firm redefines FAST food

No 1 Barbers at 11 Greenfern Road in Mastrick. Picture by Kami Thomson `

Fast food firm Fireaway boasts of serving up “artisan pizza in 180 seconds”.

And Aberdonians could soon have the chance to sample some of its “designer” slices, with plans to turn a former Mastrick barber into its most northern outlet.

The Fireaway pizza chain has lodged blueprints showing how the unit would look.

The chain has opened scores of branches across England since starting in 2016, and has a handful in the Central Belt.

The “400-degree fire oven” means that Fireaway customers can be walking out the door with their pizzas about three minutes after ordering them!

Aberdeen City Council has been asked to rubber-stamp plans for a new outlet at the old No 1 Barbers on Greenfern Road.

Farm buildings to become new Aberdeen homes

Leuchlands Farm as it is today.

Finally, abandoned farm buildings on the outskirts of Bridge of Don are poised to become new housing.

Plans to transform Leuchlands Farm, near Corby Loch, into homes have now been approved by Aberdeen City Council.

People looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city living could soon have the option of living in a converted barn.

Under the scheme, put forward by Elgin-based Ruth Reid, the byre, grain shed and steading will all be transformed.

There was a farm on the site as far back as the 1800s but, although the buildings are derelict, architects say they are in a condition to be restored.

There will be seven new homes in total.

Planning papers outline a vision for a settlement ranging from “large detached houses to smaller courtyard housing suitable for retired farmers or young families”.

Two steadings will become four-bed homes, a byre will be converted into a large three-bedroom home and four grain sheds will become three and two-bedroom homes.

The farm buildings are a short distance away from a new housing development on the edge of Aberdeen.

All the latest planning stories

