Aberdeen barbers to become ‘designer pizza’ branch, housing scheme for old farm and Peterhead pub’s future as flats

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

Spring has officially sprung and various new developments could soon be popping up around the north-east.

This time, our round-up features newly approved plans to transform old farm buildings into homes on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, proposals to convert a Peterhead pub into flats have been rubber-stamped.

And the function room of the Kintore Arms hotel will be demolished to make way for three homes.

Aden Country Park caravan expansion

Firstly, the community group running Aden Country Park is looking to add space for 10 more caravans to help boost income from summer visitors.

The Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) has been leasing the site from Aberdeenshire Council since 2013, but had its funding cut in 2021.

With the caravan park at the tourist attraction “likely to be the main source of

funding”, BDP want to add 10 more spaces.

The facility is adjacent to the 250 acre Aden Park, which makes it perfect for visitors looking to explore the north-east countryside.

Rodent-infested kennels at Ballogie Estate to be demolished

Ballogie Estate, and Home Farm on its grounds, have become something of an attraction in recent years – ushering in guests during “doors open days”.

Now the owners of the land, near Aboyne, are seeking permission to knock down 19th century kennels which have fallen into disrepair.

Planning documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “Over time, the mortar has eroded and looks to have been infested by rodents and other creatures.”

Owners Ballogie Estates Enterprises want to demolish the building due to “concerns about its structural integrity”, and replace it with a store and timber racks.

Dizzy’s revamp moves ahead

More details have emerged on plans to bring back a blaze-hit Aberdeen restaurant from the ashes.

Aberdeen City Council last month approved a proposal to rebuild the Carden Place building with a restaurant and offices.

And now images have been drawn up outlining the scale of a new extension to the rear.

Kintore Arms function room to become homes

Plans to turn the function room at the former Kintore Arms Hotel, now known as The Square, into three houses have been given the go-ahead.

The owners of the Elm Way business say the terrace of two-storey houses will enhance the “central historic core of the town”.

And they stress the development will “respect the setting” of the attached B-listed hotel.

The function room is now “derelict”, having been closed since the early 2000s.

Coastal pub to become pair of flats

Aberdeenshire Council has also approved plans to transform the old Buchanness Hotel bar in Boddam into a pair of flats.

The venue, on the outskirts of Peterhead, was the scene of many happy memories over the years.

But the former hotel has already been turned into five flats.

And now the old bar will be split into two-bedroom flats under the plans put forward by local man Gavin Farquhar.

Scroll back and forth to see how the building will be altered:

Whitecairns tourist bothies plans

The owner of Eastside Farm at Whitecairns has lodged plans for six self-catering bothies – with their own hot tubs – on the land.

The scheme has already been backed by Newmachar Golf Club.

A letter of support states: “It would be great to link up to potentially offer some stay and play packages”.

‘Designer’ pizza firm redefines FAST food

Fast food firm Fireaway boasts of serving up “artisan pizza in 180 seconds”.

And Aberdonians could soon have the chance to sample some of its “designer” slices, with plans to turn a former Mastrick barber into its most northern outlet.

The chain has opened scores of branches across England since starting in 2016, and has a handful in the Central Belt.

The “400-degree fire oven” means that Fireaway customers can be walking out the door with their pizzas about three minutes after ordering them!

Aberdeen City Council has been asked to rubber-stamp plans for a new outlet at the old No 1 Barbers on Greenfern Road.

Farm buildings to become new Aberdeen homes

Finally, abandoned farm buildings on the outskirts of Bridge of Don are poised to become new housing.

Plans to transform Leuchlands Farm, near Corby Loch, into homes have now been approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Under the scheme, put forward by Elgin-based Ruth Reid, the byre, grain shed and steading will all be transformed.

There was a farm on the site as far back as the 1800s but, although the buildings are derelict, architects say they are in a condition to be restored.

Planning papers outline a vision for a settlement ranging from “large detached houses to smaller courtyard housing suitable for retired farmers or young families”.

Two steadings will become four-bed homes, a byre will be converted into a large three-bedroom home and four grain sheds will become three and two-bedroom homes.

