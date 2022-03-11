SSEN to spend £12.5million improving north-east power network after storm chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SSEN to spend £12.5million improving north-east power network after storm chaos

By Craig Munro
March 11, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 2:15 pm
An SSEN engineer on a pylon near Portgordon.
Power giant SSEN has said it will invest £12.5million into improving its network in the north-east, after a number of winter storms left households in the area without electricity for days.

Storms including Arwen, Malik and Corrie were among the worst to hit the region in many years, and power lines cut off by strong winds or falling trees meant the impact of the bad weather lasted long after it had subsided.

SSEN sent out helicopters and hundreds of engineers to survey the damage and reconnect supplies, but tens of thousands of people could not access electricity – which also meant no water or heat for some – until several days after each weather event.

The £12.5million which the company plans to invest in the coming financial year is a £3million increase on the current year.

Work to make network ‘robust’

Between now and spring next year, teams will inspect around 1,300 miles of network and clear vegetation away from around 8,000 spans of line.

There will also be a £2million targeted maintenance programme to remove trees from around infrastructure that could be damaged if they are pulled down by high winds.

An SSEN spokesman said: “We recognise that our customers across the north-east of Scotland have faced an incredibly challenging time with several named storms hitting the region since last November, and we would like to reassure them that we are committed to making our network as robust and resilient as possible.

“All of this work is designed to help us to keep the power flowing across all our communities in the north-east all year round.”

