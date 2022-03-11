Tributes paid to 28-year-old walker killed in Ben Nevis tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tributes paid to 28-year-old walker killed in Ben Nevis tragedy

By Denny Andonova
March 11, 2022, 5:55 pm
Samuel Crawford died on Tuesday after a fall of nearly 1,000ft on Ben Nevis.
Tributes have been paid to a walker killed after plunging nearly 1,000ft on Ben Nevis.

Samuel Crawford, from Belfast, was descending the UK’s mountain when he fell at Red Burn on Tuesday.

Other members of his walking party got into difficulty, along with a small number of soldiers who happened to be in the area and tried to help.

Nearly 40 members of Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams – together with members of a police mountain rescue team – worked to reach the stricken walkers.

Mr Crawford, 28, was, however, pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the soldiers, aged 29 and 37, also suffered minor injuries on their way back down the mountain and were taken to hospital.

Tributes paid to ‘a wonderful man’

“Shocked and saddened” friends and family have now paid tributes to Mr Crawford on social media.

The Sandown Free Presbyterian Church has also shared a video of his testimony made in December 2020 to commemorate the “wonderful man”.

Take time to listen to Samuel’s testimony. Do you know Samuel’s Saviour? Are you ready? Are you saved?

Posted by Sandown Free Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 10 March 2022

On Facebook, John McVeigh wrote: “Shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news of Samuel’s passing. Remembering Samuel’s wife and family circle in prayer, particularly Shirley as this difficult time.”

Andrea Rees-Ackley posted: “So sorry to hear of this. A wonderful man. My sympathies and prayers to the whole family.”

Conor Bannister wrote: “My best friend, gone to be with his Saviour. Love you Sam, never forget you.”

Increase in incidents with ‘serious consequences’

Mr Crawford is one of six people who have died in the mountains in the last two weeks, with rescue teams warning of a significant increase in call-outs across the country.

Police mountain rescue coordinator Inspector Matt Smith has urged people to take care and extreme caution when going outdoors climbing or hiking.

He said: “It is vitally important to understand the risks of your activity, the experience of your group, the prevailing weather conditions during, and at your intended destination and that suitable equipment is carried to allow you to navigate safely over steep or icy terrain.

“Make a plan, don’t be afraid to adapt and make sure you think about what to do if things go wrong.”

People who find themselves into difficulty while in the mountains are urged to dial 999 and ask for help from police and mountain rescue.

