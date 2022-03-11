Blooming success: Two Aberdeen schools win garden design competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blooming success: Two Aberdeen schools win garden design competition

By Lottie Hood
March 11, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 7:20 pm
Pupils from Cornhill Primary School and St Margaret's School for Girls won a national garden design competition.
Pupils from two Aberdeen schools have displayed their growing design skills by winning a garden design competition.

The annual Pocket Garden design competition selected winners from Cornhill Primary School and St Margaret’s School for Girls.

Running for seven years now, the competition received 340 entries across Scotland. Of those who applied, 45 won a place in the digital showcase which will be available to be viewed from Wednesday June 8.

Schools challenged pupils to create environmentally friendly designs for a tiny garden. Each garden had to tell a story, reflecting the themes, One Planet Picnic and Wildlife Gardening, of the 2022 Year of Stories.

A good way of reducing isolation

Outreach Coordinator for Scottish Book trust, Ella McClellan was involved in this year’s judging for the competition.

She said: “I was delighted when I was asked if I would help to judge this year’s Pocket Garden design competition, because it combines two things I feel really passionate about, reading and nature. Both share really positive commonalities.

“Reading books that you love and spending time in nature are both proven ways of reducing stress and anxiety. Delving into new worlds through books, or discovering the vibrant wildlife around you, can also help you to feel less isolated and lonely.

“This lovely project brings both together, in a powerfully beneficial combination and I have really enjoyed ‘reading’ these garden narratives. It has been exciting to see the creative experimental gardens in this competition, ones that are unique to the young people who have designed them.”

Encouraging children to tell their own stories

Children from as young as three were asked to design a colourful and sustainable garden. The winning garden from Cornhill Primary School tells the story of Alice in Wonderland using edible Eat me and Drink me herbs and included reused materials.

Pupils from St Margaret’s School for Girls also employed a range of edible plants and created a three-dimensional design.

Nicola Davidson, education and learning officer for Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “This year’s competition has encouraged children to tell their own stories, a wonderful part of our culture, through their garden designs.

“The Pocket Garden designs we received were practical, creative, challenging, sustainable and full of fun.”

The winning Pocket Gardens will be available to look at in the digital showcase from June 8 here. Voting for the nation’s favourite Pocket Garden will run from then until June 20.

