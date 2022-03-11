Five-year £250,000 plan to tackle north-east’s urban gulls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five-year £250,000 plan to tackle north-east’s urban gulls

By Lottie Hood
March 11, 2022, 7:16 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 8:20 pm
The council is going to speed up the roll-out of its gull-proof bins as part of the plan
Aberdeenshire Council has committed £250,000 to tackle the region’s long-running gull problems.

Coastal and inland communities frequently complain about the noise of the gulls, or them diving at people for food, as well as the mess they leave behind.

The damage they cause to property has also been raised.

Now the local authority has agreed to take action, with a five-year plan drafted up.

While gull populations across the UK are mostly decreasing in number, in the north-east a number of species are doing well – primarily because people keep feeding them.

This is said to create an artificial environment and food supply which is not healthy for the birds or the communities.

While the council already takes action to remove eggs and nests, councillors have agreed more needs to be done.

They have agreed to speed up the roll-out of gull deterrent bins and to adopt a more proactive approach in managing litter and waste.

Funding will also be available for communities who have their own ideas.

Urban gulls have become a big issues in many communities in the north-east. Photo by Jason Hedges.

Listening to concerns of communities

Peter Argyle, chairman of the infrastructure services committee, said: “The issue of urban gulls is extremely complex and having reviewed best practice across the UK and consulted experts including the University of Aberdeen, British Trust for Ornithology, RSPB and Nature Scotland there is no simple fix.

“However, we continue to listen to our communities and are committed to work with them to try to mitigate the impacts of the gulls. The introduction of the five–year action plan and commitment of resources to deliver the plan is a key step in mitigating the concerns of our communities.”

Peterhead councillor Stephen Smith welcomed the council’s proposed action: “This is a contentious issue and I’m aware that constituents hold a range of views on urban gulls ranging from seeking extermination to seeking to enhance their protection.

“I believe these measures are a proportionate response to the issues raised and include practical measures that can also assist communities and property owners to carry out egg and nest removal for example.”

In the meantime, the council has urged people not to feed the gulls and to dispose of their waste properly. For more tips, check out their Survivor’s Guide to living with Urban Gulls online.

