Five-year £250,000 plan to tackle north-east’s urban gulls

Aberdeenshire Council has committed £250,000 to tackle the region’s long-running gull problems.

Coastal and inland communities frequently complain about the noise of the gulls, or them diving at people for food, as well as the mess they leave behind.

The damage they cause to property has also been raised.

Now the local authority has agreed to take action, with a five-year plan drafted up.

While gull populations across the UK are mostly decreasing in number, in the north-east a number of species are doing well – primarily because people keep feeding them.

This is said to create an artificial environment and food supply which is not healthy for the birds or the communities.

While the council already takes action to remove eggs and nests, councillors have agreed more needs to be done.

They have agreed to speed up the roll-out of gull deterrent bins and to adopt a more proactive approach in managing litter and waste.

Funding will also be available for communities who have their own ideas.

Listening to concerns of communities

Peter Argyle, chairman of the infrastructure services committee, said: “The issue of urban gulls is extremely complex and having reviewed best practice across the UK and consulted experts including the University of Aberdeen, British Trust for Ornithology, RSPB and Nature Scotland there is no simple fix.

“However, we continue to listen to our communities and are committed to work with them to try to mitigate the impacts of the gulls. The introduction of the five–year action plan and commitment of resources to deliver the plan is a key step in mitigating the concerns of our communities.”

Peterhead councillor Stephen Smith welcomed the council’s proposed action: “This is a contentious issue and I’m aware that constituents hold a range of views on urban gulls ranging from seeking extermination to seeking to enhance their protection.

“I believe these measures are a proportionate response to the issues raised and include practical measures that can also assist communities and property owners to carry out egg and nest removal for example.”

In the meantime, the council has urged people not to feed the gulls and to dispose of their waste properly. For more tips, check out their Survivor’s Guide to living with Urban Gulls online.