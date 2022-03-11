United for Ukraine: Brewdog launch new beer to help those fleeing war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
United for Ukraine: Brewdog launch new beer to help those fleeing war

By Shona Gossip
March 11, 2022, 7:09 pm
Brewdog has released a new beer to help those fleeing Ukraine.
Beer giants Brewdog have announced they are releasing a new drink to support those fleeing from Ukraine.

United For Ukraine is available for pre-order ahead of being released on April 4.

The firm has pledged to donate “100% of revenue” from the beer to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal.

The New England IPA is in a can decorated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

On the Brewdog website, the team say: “Like many breweries around the world, we’ve been inundated with requests to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Charities and community projects alike have reached out asking for support, and the last thing we can do is sit idly by as it continues to unfold. So we’re brewing a beer, with 100% of revenue going directly to those who need it.”

However, critics online have been quick to accuse the Ellon-based brewery of  releasing the beer as a “PR stunt” and suggested the firm could have made a donation with the “transparent self-interest”.

Fans applauded the effort though, and said they were pleased to see the firm trying to help.

Brewdog has recently come under scrutiny, with the workplace culture described as “toxic” and chief executive James Watt’s behaviour called into question by a group of former employees in a BBC Disclosures documentary. 

Last week, Mr Watt confirmed an official complaint about the programme had been submitted to regular Ofcom.

