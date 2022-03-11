United for Ukraine: Brewdog launch new beer to help those fleeing war

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beer giants Brewdog have announced they are releasing a new drink to support those fleeing from Ukraine.

United For Ukraine is available for pre-order ahead of being released on April 4.

The firm has pledged to donate “100% of revenue” from the beer to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal.

The New England IPA is in a can decorated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

On the Brewdog website, the team say: “Like many breweries around the world, we’ve been inundated with requests to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Charities and community projects alike have reached out asking for support, and the last thing we can do is sit idly by as it continues to unfold. So we’re brewing a beer, with 100% of revenue going directly to those who need it.”

Either quietly make a donation, or do and say nothing. Wars are not a PR opportunity for your beer. Shush. — Pete Watson-Wailes (@pwatsonwailes) March 11, 2022

However, critics online have been quick to accuse the Ellon-based brewery of releasing the beer as a “PR stunt” and suggested the firm could have made a donation with the “transparent self-interest”.

Fans applauded the effort though, and said they were pleased to see the firm trying to help.

Brewdog has recently come under scrutiny, with the workplace culture described as “toxic” and chief executive James Watt’s behaviour called into question by a group of former employees in a BBC Disclosures documentary.

Last week, Mr Watt confirmed an official complaint about the programme had been submitted to regular Ofcom.