Aberdeen road users warned of several overnight road closures at Haudagain roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen road users warned of several overnight road closures at Haudagain roundabout

By Lottie Hood
March 11, 2022, 9:28 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 9:40 pm
Several overnight closures are planned for Haudagain roundabout over the next few days. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media
Several overnight closures are planned for Haudagain roundabout over the next few days. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media

Road users are being warned to expect several overnight road closures at Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen.

On Sunday March 13 the A92 North Anderson Drive between Middlefield Place and Haudagain Roundabout will be shut overnight.

The road will be closed in both directions from 7pm until midnight.

Works on the roundabout have been delayed several times as it undergoes a £50 million revamp which has been been beset by problems. The overnight closures are to install a new traffic management system to help manage traffic build up.

On Monday March 14 and Tuesday March 15, there will be two overnight closures on the eastbound carriageway of the A96 Auchmill Road between Haudagain roundabout and Auchmill Terrace.

On Wednesday March 16 and Thursday March 17 the westbound carriageway on the same road will also be shut overnight. The carriageways will be closed from 7pm each evening and open again from 6am the following day.

Transport Scotland has apologised for any inconvenience the closures will cause but has said they are necessary to ensure the safety of construction staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal