Aberdeen road users warned of several overnight road closures at Haudagain roundabout

Road users are being warned to expect several overnight road closures at Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen.

On Sunday March 13 the A92 North Anderson Drive between Middlefield Place and Haudagain Roundabout will be shut overnight.

The road will be closed in both directions from 7pm until midnight.

Works on the roundabout have been delayed several times as it undergoes a £50 million revamp which has been been beset by problems. The overnight closures are to install a new traffic management system to help manage traffic build up.

On Monday March 14 and Tuesday March 15, there will be two overnight closures on the eastbound carriageway of the A96 Auchmill Road between Haudagain roundabout and Auchmill Terrace.

On Wednesday March 16 and Thursday March 17 the westbound carriageway on the same road will also be shut overnight. The carriageways will be closed from 7pm each evening and open again from 6am the following day.

Transport Scotland has apologised for any inconvenience the closures will cause but has said they are necessary to ensure the safety of construction staff.