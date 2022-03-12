Heavy-duty equipment worth £8,000 stolen from Aberdeen building site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy-duty equipment worth around £8,000 has been stolen from a building site in Aberdeen.

Police have launched an appeal for information after a hydraulic crane arm was stolen from a trailer on the Cala Homes Craibstone site located off Inverurie Road.

The site is part of the company’s ambitious masterplan for the development of 700 homes, as well as a civic square with retail units and office space.

Thieves believed to have used specialist tools

The theft is thought to have taken place between 5pm on March 7 and 8am on March 8.

It is believed that the culprits spent several hours dismantling the parts using specialist tools, before transporting the equipment with a large vehicle.

Officers are now looking for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Detective Constable Eamonn Ryan of the CID proactive unit said: “It would have taken several hours and specialist tools to dismantle the parts, as well as a large vehicle to transport the equipment, so someone is likely to have seen something.

“Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

“I would also ask that anyone in the area with a dashcam or private CCTV check their footage and pass on anything of note to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 0835 of March 8.