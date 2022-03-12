Heavy-duty equipment worth £8,000 stolen from Aberdeen building site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavy-duty equipment worth £8,000 stolen from Aberdeen building site

By Denny Andonova
March 12, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 10:34 am
The theft took place at Cala Home Craibstone building site.
Heavy-duty equipment worth around £8,000 has been stolen from a building site in Aberdeen.

Police have launched an appeal for information after a hydraulic crane arm was stolen from a trailer on the Cala Homes Craibstone site located off Inverurie Road.

The site is part of the company’s ambitious masterplan for the development of 700 homes, as well as a civic square with retail units and office space.

Thieves believed to have used specialist tools

The theft is thought to have taken place between 5pm on March 7 and 8am on March 8.

It is believed that the culprits spent several hours dismantling the parts using specialist tools, before transporting the equipment with a large vehicle.

Officers are now looking for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Detective Constable Eamonn Ryan of the CID proactive unit said: “It would have taken several hours and specialist tools to dismantle the parts, as well as a large vehicle to transport the equipment, so someone is likely to have seen something.

“Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

“I would also ask that anyone in the area with a dashcam or private CCTV check their footage and pass on anything of note to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 0835 of March 8.

