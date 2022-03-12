Thousands turn out for ‘impressive’ Comic Con in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thousands turn out for ‘impressive’ Comic Con in Aberdeen

By Lottie Hood
March 12, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 12:22 pm
TV Gladiators, Jet, Panther, Cobra, Hunter and Vogue with Darren Pellet from Elgin, dressed as Tarrful, Chewy leader at Comic Con North East. Picture: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
TV Gladiators, Jet, Panther, Cobra, Hunter and Vogue with Darren Pellet from Elgin, dressed as Tarrful, Chewy leader at Comic Con North East. Picture: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Thousands of people turned out dressed as their favourite comic, film and TV stars for the north-east’s own Comic Con.

About 10,000 fans flocked to P&J Live in Aberdeen to catch a glimpse of some of their favourite stars – and organisers hope that next year, the event will be even bigger.

The atmosphere was buzzing as crowds gathered to show off their impressive outfits, speak to some of the big names visiting Aberdeen and visit the stalls.

Fan reactions

Fans visiting Comic Con on Saturday said they were impressed by the spectacle, organised by Monopoly Events.

Abbie McEwan decided to go along for the social aspect.

“I wanted to see the artists and art of characters that I like and just seeing all the different cosplays and stuff from my area and see what people like in my area,” she said.

“I haven’t been to one in Aberdeen before so it’s quite cool that I’m able to do that.”

Michael Jackson, Michelle Gray, Natasha Franklin, Nicole Franklin and Abbie McEwan. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Craig Garden, from Aberdeen, is a regular Comic Con goer and arrived dressed as Defender Strange from the upcoming Dr Strange film.

“I’ve done quite a few Comic Cons before,” he said. “For Aberdeen this is more along the lines of what you’d expect from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It’s been the first Comic Con in Aberdeen in about three years obviously because the first one was 2019 so it’s good to be back.”

Nine year old ghostbuster Jaxxon Wilson with dad Chris enjoying the fun. Picture: Wullie Marr

John Rhys-Davies’ love for the Scots

One of the bigger names at Comic Con this weekend, Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones actor John Rhys-Davies said he thoroughly enjoyed being able to speak to fans.

“I love it,” he said. “There has been a change in my life and attitude. I don’t think as a younger man I liked people.

“The more I talk to people and even listen to people the more I fell in love with them. I can now say with some truth and accuracy I really do love my fellow man. And they teach me so much, they teach me humanity, humility and they also literally teach me things.”

Mr Rhys-Davies first visited Aberdeen in 1971 and said he was happy to be back – even revealing he’d like to make a film in the Granite City.

“I love Scotland and I love the Scots. They are a wonderful, clever and smart people. Of the four tribes, I rate you as the brightest and I hope you’ll remain part of the four tribes.

“I am hoping one day to make a movie here (in Aberdeen0. I’ve got a script and a good bunch of Scots actors and by God you’ve got some fine Scots actors so I have to go and shake the money tree sometime.”

Fan were not the only ones having a good time

Several UK Gladiator legends were also among the crowd pleasers.

James Crossley, better known as Hunter, drew crowds as he bench pressed Back to the Future Star Claudia Wells.

The female star admitted she was scared the first time he lifted her but said she loved it in the end.

She added: “Now I’ve found out I’m not afraid of heights now that James Crossley has lifted me and bench pressed me. I hope he does that five more times today. I loved it.”

Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game.<br />Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

‘A feast for the eyes and ears’

A lot of the cast from Still Game were also present today, and Sanjeev Kohli told us he thoroughly enjoyed his first convention.

He said “It’s my first convention of any kind. You look up and you say ‘oh look there’s Kick-ass or there’s a storm trooper in a kilt’ so it’s just a great fun way to spend a Saturday.”

Mr Kohli, who plays shopkeeper Navid Harrid in Still Game, said it was great getting to meet fans from all over with one fan coming all the way from Leeds to meet the cast.

He said: “You know it’s nice to be able to connect with the fans and they’ll tell you their stories because I know what comedy can do for people. Comedy’s got me through some dark places.

“It’s nice to be able to hear those stories from folk and it just makes you feel a bit humbled and privileged to be involved you know.

“Otherwise it’s great, how could you not enjoy it. It’s a feast for the eyes and ears. It’s wonderful.”

Mr Kohli added it was always fun to meet up with the rest of the cast. He said: “I think as well just being Scottish, we’re very appreciative and we’re never going to get up ourselves. Well I’d like to think so, so it’s just fun being around them and it’s lovely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal