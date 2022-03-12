Thousands turn out for ‘impressive’ Comic Con in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people turned out dressed as their favourite comic, film and TV stars for the north-east’s own Comic Con.

About 10,000 fans flocked to P&J Live in Aberdeen to catch a glimpse of some of their favourite stars – and organisers hope that next year, the event will be even bigger.

The atmosphere was buzzing as crowds gathered to show off their impressive outfits, speak to some of the big names visiting Aberdeen and visit the stalls.

Fan reactions

Fans visiting Comic Con on Saturday said they were impressed by the spectacle, organised by Monopoly Events.

Abbie McEwan decided to go along for the social aspect.

“I wanted to see the artists and art of characters that I like and just seeing all the different cosplays and stuff from my area and see what people like in my area,” she said.

“I haven’t been to one in Aberdeen before so it’s quite cool that I’m able to do that.”

Craig Garden, from Aberdeen, is a regular Comic Con goer and arrived dressed as Defender Strange from the upcoming Dr Strange film.

“I’ve done quite a few Comic Cons before,” he said. “For Aberdeen this is more along the lines of what you’d expect from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It’s been the first Comic Con in Aberdeen in about three years obviously because the first one was 2019 so it’s good to be back.”

John Rhys-Davies’ love for the Scots

One of the bigger names at Comic Con this weekend, Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones actor John Rhys-Davies said he thoroughly enjoyed being able to speak to fans.

“I love it,” he said. “There has been a change in my life and attitude. I don’t think as a younger man I liked people.

“The more I talk to people and even listen to people the more I fell in love with them. I can now say with some truth and accuracy I really do love my fellow man. And they teach me so much, they teach me humanity, humility and they also literally teach me things.”

Mr Rhys-Davies first visited Aberdeen in 1971 and said he was happy to be back – even revealing he’d like to make a film in the Granite City.

“I love Scotland and I love the Scots. They are a wonderful, clever and smart people. Of the four tribes, I rate you as the brightest and I hope you’ll remain part of the four tribes.

“I am hoping one day to make a movie here (in Aberdeen0. I’ve got a script and a good bunch of Scots actors and by God you’ve got some fine Scots actors so I have to go and shake the money tree sometime.”

Fan were not the only ones having a good time

Several UK Gladiator legends were also among the crowd pleasers.

James Crossley, better known as Hunter, drew crowds as he bench pressed Back to the Future Star Claudia Wells.

The female star admitted she was scared the first time he lifted her but said she loved it in the end.

She added: “Now I’ve found out I’m not afraid of heights now that James Crossley has lifted me and bench pressed me. I hope he does that five more times today. I loved it.”

‘A feast for the eyes and ears’

A lot of the cast from Still Game were also present today, and Sanjeev Kohli told us he thoroughly enjoyed his first convention.

He said “It’s my first convention of any kind. You look up and you say ‘oh look there’s Kick-ass or there’s a storm trooper in a kilt’ so it’s just a great fun way to spend a Saturday.”

Mr Kohli, who plays shopkeeper Navid Harrid in Still Game, said it was great getting to meet fans from all over with one fan coming all the way from Leeds to meet the cast.

He said: “You know it’s nice to be able to connect with the fans and they’ll tell you their stories because I know what comedy can do for people. Comedy’s got me through some dark places.

“It’s nice to be able to hear those stories from folk and it just makes you feel a bit humbled and privileged to be involved you know.

“Otherwise it’s great, how could you not enjoy it. It’s a feast for the eyes and ears. It’s wonderful.”

Mr Kohli added it was always fun to meet up with the rest of the cast. He said: “I think as well just being Scottish, we’re very appreciative and we’re never going to get up ourselves. Well I’d like to think so, so it’s just fun being around them and it’s lovely.”