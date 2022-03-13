Concerns growing for schoolgirl Demi-Lee Simpson reported missing in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Concerns growing for schoolgirl Demi-Lee Simpson reported missing in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
March 13, 2022, 9:08 am Updated: March 13, 2022, 10:28 am
Demi-Lee Simpson was visiting family in Aberdeen when she was reported missing.
Concerns are growing for a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Aberdeen.

Demi-Lee Simpson from Stirling was visiting family in Aberdeen when she was reported missing to police yesterday.

She has been described as 5ft 6ins, white and with long fair hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue Aladdin-style pyjamas, black Stone Island jumper, black Nike TN trainers and black leggings.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace Demi-Lee as concerns for her well-being are growing.

Anyone who may have seen the teenager, or who has any information of her whereabouts, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0127 of March 12.

