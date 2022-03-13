Concerns growing for schoolgirl Demi-Lee Simpson reported missing in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Aberdeen.

Demi-Lee Simpson from Stirling was visiting family in Aberdeen when she was reported missing to police yesterday.

She has been described as 5ft 6ins, white and with long fair hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue Aladdin-style pyjamas, black Stone Island jumper, black Nike TN trainers and black leggings.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace Demi-Lee as concerns for her well-being are growing.

Anyone who may have seen the teenager, or who has any information of her whereabouts, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0127 of March 12.