Alba Party launches campaign in Aberdeen with promise to focus on green spaces

A 22-year-old from Aberdeen is hoping to become one of Alba’s first councillors in May.

Student Robert Reid is believed to be one of the youngest candidates for the upcoming council elections on May 5.

On Saturday, the Alba Party gathered at St Fittick’s Park in Torry to launch their campaign and were joined by leader Alex Salmond.

The park itself is at the centre of a community campaign, as it has been earmarked for an energy transition zone (ETZ). The controversial proposal would take over the land occupied by the park and the ever-popular Doonies Farm.

Pledging to protect Aberdeen’s green spaces

Mr Reid is standing for Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen and is keen to see more down to protect the city’s green spaces and get them back into use.

In particular, he wants to see the Seaton Backies project– which will provide better play opportunities for local kids – completed.

He said: “There was some really good work regeneration work done initially but over recent years the project has fallen off the council’s radar.

“I want to stand up for the people in Seaton and make sure they are not forgotten about. It’s time to take back ownership of green spaces in Aberdeen.”

Torry and Ferryhill candidate Brian Allan meanwhile, is backing the Hands off Our Park campaign.

He said: “I vow to defend the local people in their Hands Off Our Park campaign. St Fittick’s is a wonderful local asset in Torry and it is exactly what it says it is: a community park. The park belongs to the people of Torry and wider Aberdeen, not big businesses.”

Alba hopes to win seats in the election to ensure the current Labour and Conservative coalition does not reform.

The Aberdeen group believe many are still angry that Labour teamed up with the Tories, particularly in the poorer areas of the city.

Mr Reid said: “My ward is one of the poorest in Aberdeen with people relying on food parcels just to get by.

“These people, many of whom had voted Labour in good faith for years, felt a sense of betrayal when they joined up with a Conservative Party which has constantly voted to make the poorest in society even poorer.

“People in Aberdeen are tired of the same old parties offering the same old politics. We have the ability to inject something new into the city and I’m confident people will vote for it on May 5.”

The Conservatives have put forward Michael Kusznir as their candidate for Torry/Ferryhill, but are yet to announce their selection for Torry, Seaton and Old Aberdeen.

Labour and the SNP are yet to announce their candidates officially.

