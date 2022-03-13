Alba Party launches campaign in Aberdeen with promise to focus on green spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alba Party launches campaign in Aberdeen with promise to focus on green spaces

By Lottie Hood
March 13, 2022, 4:21 pm
Alba Party in Aberdeen launched their campaign for the local authority elections on Saturday. Supplied by Councillor Leigh Wilson.
A 22-year-old from Aberdeen is hoping to become one of Alba’s first councillors in May.

Student Robert Reid is believed to be one of the youngest candidates for the upcoming council elections on May 5.

On Saturday, the Alba Party gathered at St Fittick’s Park in Torry to launch their campaign and were joined by leader Alex Salmond.

The park itself is at the centre of a community campaign, as it has been earmarked for an energy transition zone (ETZ). The controversial proposal would take over the land occupied by the park and the ever-popular Doonies Farm.

Pledging to protect Aberdeen’s green spaces

Mr Reid is standing for Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen and is keen to see more down to protect the city’s green spaces and get them back into use.

In particular, he wants to see the Seaton Backies project– which will provide better play opportunities for local kids – completed.

He said: “There was some really good work regeneration work done initially but over recent years the project has fallen off the council’s radar.

Alex Salmond with Alba candidate Robert Reid. Supplied by the Alba Party.

“I want to stand up for the people in Seaton and make sure they are not forgotten about. It’s time to take back ownership of green spaces in Aberdeen.”

Torry and Ferryhill candidate Brian Allan meanwhile, is backing the Hands off Our Park campaign.

He said: “I vow to defend the local people in their Hands Off Our Park campaign. St Fittick’s is a wonderful local asset in Torry and it is exactly what it says it is: a community park. The park belongs to the people of Torry and wider Aberdeen, not big businesses.”

Alba hopes to win seats in the election to ensure the current Labour and Conservative coalition does not reform.

The Aberdeen group believe many are still angry that Labour teamed up with the Tories, particularly in the poorer areas of the city.

Mr Reid said: “My ward is one of the poorest in Aberdeen with people relying on food parcels just to get by.

“These people, many of whom had voted Labour in good faith for years, felt a sense of betrayal when they joined up with a Conservative Party which has constantly voted to make the poorest in society even poorer.

“People in Aberdeen are tired of the same old parties offering the same old politics. We have the ability to inject something new into the city and I’m confident people will vote for it on May 5.”

The Conservatives have put forward Michael Kusznir as their candidate for Torry/Ferryhill, but are yet to announce their selection for Torry, Seaton and Old Aberdeen.

Labour and the SNP are yet to announce their candidates officially.

