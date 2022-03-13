Visitors return to Haddo Country Park for first time since Storm Arwen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Visitors return to Haddo Country Park for first time since Storm Arwen

By Lottie Hood
March 13, 2022, 5:55 pm
Valerijs Komijenko from Kemnay with his kids, Aurora, 4, and Robert, 2, enjoyed their first visit back to Haddo. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Valerijs Komijenko from Kemnay with his kids, Aurora, 4, and Robert, 2, enjoyed their first visit back to Haddo. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Families enjoyed their first trip to a north-east country park in more than three months this weekend.

Haddo Country Park, near Tarves, reopened for the first time since Storm Arwen left a trail of destruction.

Between 500,000 and a million trees trees were destroyed, with paths around the park – leading to the playground, pond and bird hides – all blocked.

After months of hard work to ensure the popular spot is safe, the gates have been reopened – and visitors came back in their droves, despite the grey weather.

Walkers enjoyed a stroll around Haddo Country Park for the first time since Storm Arwen in November. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Two-legged and four-legged walkers enjoyed a return to Haddo over the weekend. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Walkies at Haddo are back! Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Families have been advised to keep children off the piles of logs around the playpark for safety reasons. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

What has changed?

In advance of reopening, volunteers warned visitors earlier last week to expect changes and that some paths remained closed.

Cragie Woods will be shut for several months as will the footpath to the east of Deer Park.

Hi Folks – please see a map of the areas we are opening tomorrow, Saturday 12th of March. We will keep updating as more…

Posted by Haddo House & Country Park on Friday, 11 March 2022

The squirrel wood and hide area will also be fenced off to prevent public access. This is due to the number number of tree stumps and stored wood likely to be on-site.

The paths are very muddy from the heavy machinery being used to clear away uprooted trees and debris and visitors are advised to wear wellies.

Many areas of the woodland at Haddo that have been cleared appear bare. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

A JustGiving page has been set up to help with the recovery of Haddo Country Park, with a target of £50,000 set.

[[title]]

[[text]]

