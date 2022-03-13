Visitors return to Haddo Country Park for first time since Storm Arwen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families enjoyed their first trip to a north-east country park in more than three months this weekend.

Haddo Country Park, near Tarves, reopened for the first time since Storm Arwen left a trail of destruction.

Between 500,000 and a million trees trees were destroyed, with paths around the park – leading to the playground, pond and bird hides – all blocked.

After months of hard work to ensure the popular spot is safe, the gates have been reopened – and visitors came back in their droves, despite the grey weather.

What has changed?

In advance of reopening, volunteers warned visitors earlier last week to expect changes and that some paths remained closed.

Cragie Woods will be shut for several months as will the footpath to the east of Deer Park.

Hi Folks – please see a map of the areas we are opening tomorrow, Saturday 12th of March. We will keep updating as more… Posted by Haddo House & Country Park on Friday, 11 March 2022

The squirrel wood and hide area will also be fenced off to prevent public access. This is due to the number number of tree stumps and stored wood likely to be on-site.

The paths are very muddy from the heavy machinery being used to clear away uprooted trees and debris and visitors are advised to wear wellies.

A JustGiving page has been set up to help with the recovery of Haddo Country Park, with a target of £50,000 set.