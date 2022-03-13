Stonehaven’s Invercarron Resource Centre to close – despite 1,200-strong petition to save it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven’s Invercarron Resource Centre to close – despite 1,200-strong petition to save it

By Denny Andonova
March 13, 2022, 7:57 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 9:21 am
Invercarron Resource Centre is to be converted into a long-term vaccination clinic.
A day centre in Stonehaven used by elderly and vulnerable people is to be converted into a long-term vaccination clinic.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) has decided to permanently turn the Invercarron Resource Centre into a clinical space to ensure the continued delivery of jabs in the area.

The centre has been a meeting spot for a number of groups since it first opened in 1995, however, it was forced shut during the pandemic.

Now, AHSCP has confirmed that work will soon be under way to transform the purpose-built facility as they aim to keep vaccine delivery as local as possible.

The building is one of several venues across the north-east deemed suitable for the distribution of all vaccinations – including all childhood immunisations and the seasonal flu jabs.

New local centre ‘key’ in vaccination roll-out

But while residents said they understand the need for a vaccination clinic in Stonehaven, they have accused AHSCP of hitting the “last nail in the coffin” for the vulnerable people in the town.

AHSCP chief officer Pam Milliken has insisted that the move was necessary and will be beneficial for the local community, while she admitted the possible flaws in their plans.

She said: “We have learned so many valuable lessons from the roll-out of the Covid vaccination programme – key among them being the need to keep vaccination centres as local as possible.

Volunteers celebrating the retirement of Val Cadd, a volunteer at Invercarron Resource Centre in Stonehaven, in 2019. Pictured (L-R) Roberta Duncan, Irene Killoch, Phyllis Christie, Val Cadd, Sylvia Dimbleby, Hazel Watson and Elsie Rendall. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

“We acknowledge we could have worked better with the community, however, our teams have had to respond quickly to change during the pandemic.

“We understand the importance of the role that community groups play in supporting individuals and it is my very sincere hope that we can start to work together to find a new home for all those groups that need one.

“To start that process, we have commissioned Mearns and Coastal Healthy Living Network to provide a community liaison worker to support and grow community groups in Stonehaven and to help any former users of the Invercarron Resource Centre find new places to meet.”

‘Last nail in the coffin’ for Stonehaven

Locals mounted a petition to save the centre, which attracted more than 1,200 signatures, but say their efforts have so far “fallen on deaf ears”.

Jim Stephen, chairman of Stonehaven Town Partnership, fears the closure will be the last blow to the user groups, who have already had a tough time.

He said: “For the last 10 years the Invercarron Resource Centre has been neglected and stripped of funding and resources to the bare minimum – closing it was the last nail in the coffin for the town. Losing such an asset at the heart of the town is a really big blow.

People born in the same year as the Queen celebrating the Queen’s 90th birthday with Lord Lieutenant Carol Kinghorn at Invercarron Resource Centre, Stonehaven, in 2016. Pictured is Alexander Allan who was crowned the king of the tea party. (as his birthday was nearest date to the queens). Picture by Heather Fowlie.

“My worry is that with the closure of the centre, these groups don’t find somewhere that they can call home and just disband – and that’s a distinct possibility.

“The council has promised they will reach out to all of these groups, but the reality is that there is never going to be such a purpose-built facility for them.

“And it’s even more worrying that the community didn’t have any power over this. Everything that the user groups, the community council, the Stonehaven Town Partnership argued their case against has fallen on deaf ears.

“With us growing older and with illnesses like dementia, Alzheimer’s and strokes becoming more common now, you’d think that Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership should be building on this – not taking it away.”

