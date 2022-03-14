NHS Grampian Covid hospital admissions nearing its ‘all time peak’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian Covid hospital admissions nearing its ‘all time peak’

By Louise Glen
March 14, 2022, 8:31 am
NHS Grampian bosses have answered staff questions about the state of the workforce.
NHS Grampian.

The head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian has said Covid in-patient numbers are nearing the board’s “all time peak”.

Jillian Evans said the situation in north-east hospitals was “very difficult to manage” with limited availability of beds for new patients.

She described the rise in rates of Covid cases as “surging” – with one in 18 people in Scotland now with the virus.

Speaking on Monday’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, she said she could not say if the current situation was a “bump in the road or something more concerning”.

She said: “In the last week there has been a step change, it is the sixth week of a rise in Scotland, and now across the UK and all over Europe.

“The BA2 [Covid strain] with its increased transmissibility may be the reason behind the rise.”

Describing the situation as “increasingly difficult to manage,” she said an increase in cases was always likely as rules around masks and social distancing were relaxed.

Five patients short of our all time peak

Ms Evans said: “[There is] a lot of pressure on the NHS. In my own board, [NHS Grampian] yesterday we had five patients short of our all time peak of Covid patients.

“When you have levels like this it becomes difficult to care for people in hospitals and keep them safe from infection.

“It is putting pressure on the system and in keeping people flowing through the system.

She added: “[There was] very limited admitting capacity over the last weekend, Covid has a very disrupting impact, a significant impact on the hospital.

“It is very difficult to manage.”

