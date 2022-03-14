NHS Grampian Covid hospital admissions nearing its ‘all time peak’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian has said Covid in-patient numbers are nearing the board’s “all time peak”.

Jillian Evans said the situation in north-east hospitals was “very difficult to manage” with limited availability of beds for new patients.

She described the rise in rates of Covid cases as “surging” – with one in 18 people in Scotland now with the virus.

Speaking on Monday’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, she said she could not say if the current situation was a “bump in the road or something more concerning”.

She said: “In the last week there has been a step change, it is the sixth week of a rise in Scotland, and now across the UK and all over Europe.

“The BA2 [Covid strain] with its increased transmissibility may be the reason behind the rise.”

Describing the situation as “increasingly difficult to manage,” she said an increase in cases was always likely as rules around masks and social distancing were relaxed.

Five patients short of our all time peak

Ms Evans said: “[There is] a lot of pressure on the NHS. In my own board, [NHS Grampian] yesterday we had five patients short of our all time peak of Covid patients.

“When you have levels like this it becomes difficult to care for people in hospitals and keep them safe from infection.

“It is putting pressure on the system and in keeping people flowing through the system.

She added: “[There was] very limited admitting capacity over the last weekend, Covid has a very disrupting impact, a significant impact on the hospital.

“It is very difficult to manage.”