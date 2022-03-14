Aberdeen foodbank feeds 80 families in just 90 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen foodbank feeds 80 families in just 90 minutes

By Craig Munro
March 14, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 3:26 pm
Inchgarth Community Centre, Garthdee. Picture by Heather Fowlie
People across Aberdeen are being urged to help a community centre feed local families.

Inchgarth Community Centre’s foodbank is in urgent need of donations, with more households than ever turning up for help.

Last week, 80 families took home a food parcel in just one 90-minute slot.

Manager Paul O’Connor said Inchgarth, which serves 25 communities in the south of Aberdeen, has recorded record numbers of people looking for assistance for the past five weeks in a row.

Among them was a former nurse who told Mr O’Connor she puts her heating on for an hour each morning “as a treat”.

Centre needs support too

The manager said: “It’s so much.

“I’ve seen poverty all my days, I came from Easterhouse, and I’ve worked with it a lot – but no, this is on a new level.

“It’s the mental health, the struggles, the socio-economic issues. Covid has caused bit of it, but it’s everything impacting in a oner now.”

Mr O’Connor urged people to make donations, or organise a food drive at their work to help those in need.

“The big message is that the centre’s here, but we’re needing support as well if there’s any providers that can help people. The public, businesses – do food drive collections at your work, and help these people.”

Problems are ‘unbelievable’

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital part foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

As well as donations of food and cash, many foodbanks rely on volunteers to help sort out the food parcels, like Inchgarth Community Centre.


The venue took an unexpected hit last month when high winds blew off its roof and left its interior exposed to the elements, but has remained open to those in need.

Mr O’Connor said to be able to do that, volunteers are required – saying the centre has an “open door” for anyone looking to help.

He said: “I can’t articulate it strongly enough, that the problems there are unbelievable.

“We’re needing volunteers to sort it, we’re needing people to donate, we need service providers.”

He has asked for more volunteers to man the food sorting station, where donated items are put into categories and date checked, and for businesses to donate just £50 – which would allow Inchgarth to feed a family for several days.

More information about how to help the community centre can be found on its website.

For more information about the Big Food Appeal, click here.

