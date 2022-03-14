No rest for Crufts champ Crazee: Superstar Stonehaven agility dog now aims to conquer world

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After ducking, weaving and climbing her way to the acclaimed Crufts Championship prize, Crazee has returned home to Stonehaven – but there will be no championship party just yet.

The pacey border collie charged her way to be top of the pups in the coveted UK dog agility contest in Birmingham.

However, there is no time to relax or have big celebrations just yet – for six-year-old Crazee still has work to do.

Crazee in the limelight

Owner Euan Paterson, who runs a dog agility business with his wife Sarah, will be taking his “one in a million” dog to Team GB agility trials at the weekend in the hope she can represent her country.

It’s been a big week for Crazee. So, how is she taking it?

Mr Paterson said: “She’s fantastic. She really loves the big events with the big crowds and the big atmosphere.

“I definitely think she steps up a gear when she is in the big finals. She’s not fazed by it.

“I don’t think dogs know if they have won or lost though. They are just there for the love of the game.

“Even if me or them make a mistake, she will still get her toy. So I don’t think it matters to them if they win or lose. They just love it.”

How do you train a Crufts champion?

Today sports scientists, coaches and nutrition experts make sure the best athletes and sports stars in the world reach their physical peak at the right time.

Trips to the hydrotherapy pool, intense hill runs and tricky exercises are all part of Crazee’s regime to reach the top.

After a gruelling weekend at Crufts, Crazee and Mr Paterson will be travelling from Stonehaven to England once again to be put through their paces to reach the Great Britain squad for the world championships.

🐾Crufts International Champion 2022🐾Crazee does it again, winning the international Invitational at Crufts today. She was on fire putting in 3 quality runs. Couldn’t ask anything more from her, she is an absolute legend. Feels great to retain our title 💪Thanks to all the Scottish support today for all your cheering and kind messages!! The support from all my sponsors make results like this so much more achievable. Huge thanks to Chris at Karma FitnessAnn and Stuart at Camddwr CanineWes Lo doggy jumpsAgnes Campan at Canine PawsibilitiesKatrina at Hands on Massage Therapy Posted by Euan Paterson on Saturday, 12 March 2022

So the border collie will be taking it easy this week to make sure she is match fit for her next big outing.

Mr Paterson said: “She will be having a fairly restful week. Obviously the weekend was fairly energetic for her and she has another big one coming up.

“So this week it will mainly be about rest and recovery. We treat agility dogs as if they are athletes.

“Crazee is six now so she’s fairly experienced now, so she doesn’t need a massive amount of training. It’s just a case of keeping her ticking over, although we do a fair amount to make sure she’s kept in tip-top shape.”