No rest for Crufts champ Crazee: Superstar Stonehaven agility dog now aims to conquer world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

No rest for Crufts champ Crazee: Superstar Stonehaven agility dog now aims to conquer world

By David Mackay
March 14, 2022, 6:20 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 9:40 am
Owner Euan Paterson hugging Crazee the dog in front of wall of rosettes.
Euan Paterson and Crazee. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

After ducking, weaving and climbing her way to the acclaimed Crufts Championship prize, Crazee has returned home to Stonehaven – but there will be no championship party just yet.

The pacey border collie charged her way to be top of the pups in the coveted UK dog agility contest in Birmingham.

However, there is no time to relax or have big celebrations just yet – for six-year-old Crazee still has work to do.

Crazee in the limelight

Owner Euan Paterson, who runs a dog agility business with his wife Sarah, will be taking his “one in a million” dog to Team GB agility trials at the weekend in the hope she can represent her country.

It’s been a big week for Crazee. So, how is she taking it?

Euan Paterson putting Crazee through her paces. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Crazee undergoes a strict training regime. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Crazee has won many titles in her career. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

Mr Paterson said: “She’s fantastic. She really loves the big events with the big crowds and the big atmosphere.

“I definitely think she steps up a gear when she is in the big finals. She’s not fazed by it.

“I don’t think dogs know if they have won or lost though. They are just there for the love of the game.

“Even if me or them make a mistake, she will still get her toy. So I don’t think it matters to them if they win or lose. They just love it.”

How do you train a Crufts champion?

Today sports scientists, coaches and nutrition experts make sure the best athletes and sports stars in the world reach their physical peak at the right time.

Trips to the hydrotherapy pool, intense hill runs and tricky exercises are all part of Crazee’s regime to reach the top.

After a gruelling weekend at Crufts, Crazee and Mr Paterson will be travelling from Stonehaven to England once again to be put through their paces to reach the Great Britain squad for the world championships.

🐾Crufts International Champion 2022🐾Crazee does it again, winning the international Invitational at Crufts today. She was on fire putting in 3 quality runs. Couldn’t ask anything more from her, she is an absolute legend. Feels great to retain our title 💪Thanks to all the Scottish support today for all your cheering and kind messages!! The support from all my sponsors make results like this so much more achievable. Huge thanks to Chris at Karma FitnessAnn and Stuart at Camddwr CanineWes Lo doggy jumpsAgnes Campan at Canine PawsibilitiesKatrina at Hands on Massage Therapy

Posted by Euan Paterson on Saturday, 12 March 2022

So the border collie will be taking it easy this week to make sure she is match fit for her next big outing.

Mr Paterson said: “She will be having a fairly restful week. Obviously the weekend was fairly energetic for her and she has another big one coming up.

“So this week it will mainly be about rest and recovery. We treat agility dogs as if they are athletes.

“Crazee is six now so she’s fairly experienced now, so she doesn’t need a massive amount of training. It’s just a case of keeping her ticking over, although we do a fair amount to make sure she’s kept in tip-top shape.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal