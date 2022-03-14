Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen to sponsor work visas for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen to sponsor work visas for Ukrainian refugees

By Lauren Robertson
March 14, 2022, 6:39 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 6:59 pm
BMI Albyn Hospital.
BMI Albyn Hospital.

Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen wants to sponsor visas for Ukrainian refugees and their families.

Circle Health Group, which runs the hospital, is hoping to sponsor up to 500 work visas across their sites in Scotland, England and Wales.

As well as opening up clinical roles to those who come to the UK to work, the group will also offer administrative, engineering, logistics and project management positions in their 54 sites.

Albyn Hospital recently welcomed staff from overseas so has experience integrating people into the workforce.

Agnes Sloey, executive director of the hospital, said: “The staff at Albyn Hospital feel very privileged to have the opportunity to support the plight of Ukrainian refugees.

“Albyn has a very close and committed team that are keen to welcome Ukrainian people by offering high-quality employment opportunities.

“We have a very welcoming and friendly team who have already been successful in supporting overseas candidates and have recently recruited from Nigeria who have integrated well, becoming crucial members of our team.”

‘Offer jobs and a fresh start’

The Circle group is already a large UK employer with 10,000 staff. It aims to work with the government and other organisations to remove bureaucratic barriers and move rapidly to offer a lifeline to individuals and families in need.

The group’s chief executive, Paolo Pieri, said: “As one of the UK’s big employers, Circle want to offer jobs and a fresh start to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee from their homeland.

“We are eager to help in some small way and stand with the Ukrainian people in this moment of unspeakable suffering.”

A new Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched by the government today which enables anyone willing to offer a refugee a home to apply online.

Homes for Ukraine: How to apply to host a Ukrainian refugee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal