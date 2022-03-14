Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen to sponsor work visas for Ukrainian refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen wants to sponsor visas for Ukrainian refugees and their families.

Circle Health Group, which runs the hospital, is hoping to sponsor up to 500 work visas across their sites in Scotland, England and Wales.

As well as opening up clinical roles to those who come to the UK to work, the group will also offer administrative, engineering, logistics and project management positions in their 54 sites.

Albyn Hospital recently welcomed staff from overseas so has experience integrating people into the workforce.

Agnes Sloey, executive director of the hospital, said: “The staff at Albyn Hospital feel very privileged to have the opportunity to support the plight of Ukrainian refugees.

“Albyn has a very close and committed team that are keen to welcome Ukrainian people by offering high-quality employment opportunities.

“We have a very welcoming and friendly team who have already been successful in supporting overseas candidates and have recently recruited from Nigeria who have integrated well, becoming crucial members of our team.”

‘Offer jobs and a fresh start’

The Circle group is already a large UK employer with 10,000 staff. It aims to work with the government and other organisations to remove bureaucratic barriers and move rapidly to offer a lifeline to individuals and families in need.

The group’s chief executive, Paolo Pieri, said: “As one of the UK’s big employers, Circle want to offer jobs and a fresh start to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee from their homeland.

“We are eager to help in some small way and stand with the Ukrainian people in this moment of unspeakable suffering.”

A new Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched by the government today which enables anyone willing to offer a refugee a home to apply online.