Aberdeen Student Show to return to His Majesty’s Theatre with Doric parody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Student Show to return to His Majesty’s Theatre with Doric parody

By Lauren Taylor
March 14, 2022, 8:41 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 9:06 pm
A record number of Aberdeen students auditioned for the traditional production.
A record number of Aberdeen students auditioned for the traditional production.

The Aberdeen Student Show will return to His Majesty’s Theatre next month with a hilarious Doric parody of a hit musical.

Dirty Danestone tells the tale of a local loon with two left-feet who falls head over heels for Aberdeen’s own dancing queen.

A “record number” of students from Aberdeen University, RGU and Nescol auditioned for the production’s 101st-anniversary RGU show.

The charity show is being produced by returning stars, Alasdair Corbett as director and Rhona Smith as music director. The duo appeared opposite each other 10-years-ago in the 2012 student production of Mary Torphins.

;

Mr Corbett explained he was “over the moon” to be asked to direct the show.

He commented: “The student show has a long history of production teams being former cast members, and I knew I wanted to have this for my team.

“I think it adds a real strength to the production as we have all stood in the cast’s (dancing) shoes before.  Not only that but we’ve gone on to remain lifelong friends – on and offstage.”

Joining the duo is assistant director, Kyle Yeats who was also last involved in the student show in 2012, and choreographer, Sarah Smith who was inspired to first take part as a student, after sitting in the audience of Mary Torphins.

The long-standing north-east tradition has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charities over the years.

Last year’s Freezin raised almost £115,000 for local charities and was the first show to be performed back on stage at His Majesty’s Theatre after the pandemic.

However, the late-summer showing of Freezin has led to the 2022 production only having six months to get it back to its traditional spring show.

Dirty Danestone will run from April 20-23 and tickets are now on sale at the Aberdeen Box Office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal