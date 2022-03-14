Aberdeen Student Show to return to His Majesty’s Theatre with Doric parody

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen Student Show will return to His Majesty’s Theatre next month with a hilarious Doric parody of a hit musical.

Dirty Danestone tells the tale of a local loon with two left-feet who falls head over heels for Aberdeen’s own dancing queen.

A “record number” of students from Aberdeen University, RGU and Nescol auditioned for the production’s 101st-anniversary RGU show.

The charity show is being produced by returning stars, Alasdair Corbett as director and Rhona Smith as music director. The duo appeared opposite each other 10-years-ago in the 2012 student production of Mary Torphins.

Mr Corbett explained he was “over the moon” to be asked to direct the show.

He commented: “The student show has a long history of production teams being former cast members, and I knew I wanted to have this for my team.

“I think it adds a real strength to the production as we have all stood in the cast’s (dancing) shoes before. Not only that but we’ve gone on to remain lifelong friends – on and offstage.”

Joining the duo is assistant director, Kyle Yeats who was also last involved in the student show in 2012, and choreographer, Sarah Smith who was inspired to first take part as a student, after sitting in the audience of Mary Torphins.

The long-standing north-east tradition has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charities over the years.

Last year’s Freezin raised almost £115,000 for local charities and was the first show to be performed back on stage at His Majesty’s Theatre after the pandemic.

However, the late-summer showing of Freezin has led to the 2022 production only having six months to get it back to its traditional spring show.

Dirty Danestone will run from April 20-23 and tickets are now on sale at the Aberdeen Box Office.