RGU staff and students to collect food donations for north-east charity

By Lauren Taylor
March 14, 2022, 10:24 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 9:33 am
RGU is supporting Cfine by collecting food donations on campus.
An Aberdeen university is appealing for food donations to support a north-east charity running “extremely low” on supplies.

Staff and social work students at Robert Gordon University will be accepting non-perishable food items for Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) to mark World Social Work Day.

World Social Work Day celebrates the profession’s contributions to the future of societies and to defending social justice and human rights, and this year RGU want to encourage the wider community to donate to those struggling with food insecurities.

Lauren Henderson, a lecturer in social work, said Cfine plays a “critical role” in tackling food poverty in the north-east and supports those who face disadvantages.

She added: “Helping is at the core of our profession, and this year’s World Social Work Day is about leaving no one behind. We feel compelled to spend the day engaging with our local community and working collaboratively to make a positive contribution at this time of need.”

Charity anticipating a ‘continued increase in demand’

Fiona Rae, chief executive of Cfine, said winter is proving “exceptionally difficult” for many vulnerable individuals, families and communities.

She said: “At Cfine, we are really concerned that the dire situation faced by those experiencing food poverty and insecurity is set to rapidly deteriorate further due to the cost-of-living crisis, massive hikes in energy bills, as well as other financial pressures.

“We anticipate a continued increase in demand for Cfine’s services, including access to emergency food and welfare and benefits advice.

“There are some food items we are currently extremely running low of, so we are asking those attending World Social Work Day to support our beneficiaries by donating some food, or indeed contributing financially to help support vulnerable people.”

The charity foodbank needs non-perishable items for their community food outlets which provide accessible and affordable nutritional food throughout communities in the north of Scotland.

These items include tinned foods, jar foods, tea/coffee, rice/pasta, toiletries, washing up liquid and toilet roll.

Donations can be made at the level four reception in the Ishbel Gordon Building from 10am until 3pm today.

With hundreds of people relying on the charity for emergency food, The Press and Journal and Evening Express is working to help tackle food poverty.

The Big Food Appeal aims to raise awareness of the plight people across Grampian and the Highlands face every week and end the stigma surrounding foodbanks while encouraging readers to do what they can to help.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

