Fire service boat crew called to assist man who fell from Aberdeen bridge By Louise Glen March 15, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 12:22 pm The incident happened on Whitehall Place, Aberdeen. Picture by John Smith. A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a bridge in Aberdeen. The fire service's boat crew was called to assist the man, who fell into the Denburn from Whitehall Place. The 44-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition has been described as "stable". A man fell from a bridge on Whitehall Street. Supplied by Clip from Google maps. Man was taken into care of ambulance service A fire service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 11.23pm by police to aid them in rescuing a man. "Five appliances were in attendance including a boat crew. We were on the scene for around an hour. "A man was taken into the care of the ambulance service." A police spokesman said: "Around 11.15 pm on Monday March 14 2022, a 44-year-old man was injured after falling from a bridge on Whitehall Place, Aberdeen. "He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. "Medical staff describe his condition as stable."