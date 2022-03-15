Fire service boat crew called to assist man who fell from Aberdeen bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a bridge in Aberdeen.

The fire service’s boat crew was called to assist the man, who fell into the Denburn from Whitehall Place.

The 44-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition has been described as “stable”.

Man was taken into care of ambulance service

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 11.23pm by police to aid them in rescuing a man.

“Five appliances were in attendance including a boat crew. We were on the scene for around an hour.

“A man was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.15 pm on Monday March 14 2022, a 44-year-old man was injured after falling from a bridge on Whitehall Place, Aberdeen.

“He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Medical staff describe his condition as stable.”